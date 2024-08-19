Vice President Kamala Harris is a cut-and-paste nominee. If you’ve ever questioned it, you needn’t do so any longer.

The Democrats confirmed it through several humiliating mistakes found in their 2024 platform for the Democratic National Convention.

In short: Simply expect more of the same. The familiarly odious platform will be voted on this week during the Democratic convention.

At least five references in the platform identified President Joe Biden as the Democratic party’s 2024 presidential candidate in the document. The lack of astute editing became the tell-all component of the forced switch from Biden to Harris. Harris was obviously inserted when Biden gave in to his hastily orchestrated exit.

Senior editor of The Federalist, John Daniel Davidson, shed light on the truth shared accidentally in a comment on social media platform X, when he re-posted some choice screen shots from reporter Greg Price.

“They’re accidentally telling the truth here,” he posted to X. “A Harris administration would simply be a second Biden term, which in fact would be rule by the deep state/administrative bureaucracy that has been running the country since Biden took office as an empty figurehead.”

Another comment on X questioned whether or not Biden was actually back in the race altogether, quoting from the Democrats’ 2024 platform a statement that would lead voters to believe that he was.

The user asked: “Wait so is Joe Biden back in the race? ‘President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Democrats are running to finish the job.’ – from the final 2024 Democrat platform.”

The blatant incompetency in the Democratic party’s platform emulates the incompetency the American people have been experiencing since Biden took office. It is nothing new.

What is new, however, is the inarguable confirmation by the Democrats, themselves, that the party’s switch to Harris won’t offer anything different from what Biden’s already been dishing out and would have continued had he remained the Democratic presidential candidate.

It is both the exact level of competence, cunning, and secrecy we’ve come to expect from Democrats. It’s also a promise that their reign of terror has just gotten started.

The blunder is not a good look for the DNC.

The epic mistake and lack of attention to detail just goes to show you how quickly and feverishly Biden was booted and Harris inserted. The Democrats were obviously working against the clock in relation to their cover-up of Biden’s mental incapacity.

They were also on the ropes, given how quickly this election has been moving towards us. Trump’s substantial lead over Biden was the final trigger.

Turning Kamala from donkey to thoroughbred would take time. And as the honeymoon period now seems to be coming to an end, Kamala is showing that time isn’t all the Democrats need.

