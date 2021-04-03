Hunter Biden Admits Laptop Passed Off as Russian Disinformation Could 'Certainly' Belong to Him

President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, has admitted that the laptop which surfaced after it was abandoned at a Delaware repair shop in 2019 “certainly” could have been his.

This is in spite of the American public being reliably informed by their trustworthy media complex and intel officials that the damning contents of the abandoned machine were most certainly “Russian disinformation.”

The story of the laptop, as you may recall, originally surfaced in October 2020 after its contents were passed to the New York Post by Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.

Photos, videos and documents contained on the laptop painted a picture of potential wrongdoing on the part of Hunter and his father that would have most assuredly caused a major upset in any other presidential campaign in history. Emails pointed to the senior Biden’s potential knowledge of his son’s foreign business deals, about which he has consistently claimed ignorance, while images appeared to show Hunter using illicit drugs and engaging in sex acts, some even allegedly depicting underage girls.

But Joe Biden, a candidate like no other in history, had powerful allies in legacy media and Big Tech alike who smothered the story to near-death (at least, they tried, as later polling indicated a majority of Americans thought the media had ignored the story).

In spite of the deluge of disturbing photographs and documents alleged to have been found on the laptop that were disseminated across the internet, we were assured by intelligence officials to look no further than “Russian disinfo” — and leave it at that.

In an interview which airs this Sunday on “CBS Sunday Morning,” CBS News’ Tracy Smith pointedly asked Hunter Biden “yes or no” if the laptop, which had been abandoned at a Delaware computer shop in 2019 and had a Beau Biden sticker on it, belonged to him.

He was not able to answer yes or no, astoundingly.

Months after it was alleged that a laptop revealed Hunter Biden’s business interests in China and Ukraine, the president’s son tells Tracy Smith that the laptop “could be” his Watch the full interview this weekend on #CBSSunday pic.twitter.com/DhtY5IcPeg — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) April 2, 2021

“I really don’t know what the answer is, that’s the truthful answer,” he replied in a clip of the interview which was released Friday, before adding, “I have no idea.”

When Smith asked if it could have belonged to him, Hunter Biden replied that, well, maybe it could have.

“Certainly, there could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me. It could be that I was hacked, it could be that it was Russian intelligence. It could be that it was stolen from me,” he explained as if this were actually a reasonable reply that anyone would believe.

What if I asked you if it was possible you had once owned a laptop you now didn’t know anything about that had ended up in someone else’s possession? No one at all would say that this could “certainly” be the case.

“Certainly” this thing was “Russian disinfo” last year and now “certainly” it “could” have either belonged to Hunter Biden or “could” also be Russian disinfo, who the heck knows?

We learn a lot from what CBS also opted to tease from the interview, which was a chance for Biden to plug his new memoir, “Beautiful Things,” which recounts his experience of struggling with drug addiction.

Hunter told Smith of his family’s tearful efforts to conduct an intervention in the midst of the 2020 campaign, including when then-candidate Biden himself caught him up in an emotional bear hug as his son was trying to flee to get his next fix.

I’m sorry, in spite of all the compassion I legitimately have for addicts and those who love them, does anyone else find it slightly disconcerting that no one in the Biden camp suggested that perhaps the midst of a beloved son’s crippling drug addiction wasn’t the most opportune time to consider taking on the position of leader of the free world?

Just saying.

It is, however, interesting to note the editorial choice of releasing clips in which he addressed his crippling drug addiction along with clips in which he claimed to not be able to tell if a laptop belonged to him or not.

Because when else would it ever be understandable that someone simply didn’t know if they’d left a piece of hardware at a repair shop and never recovered it, or if they ever even owned such a laptop at all unless they’d had a severely drug-addled mind, after all?

Either way, there’s nothing understandable — or believable — about any of this, as many a top conservative pundit was quick to point out.

Remember, the laptop was Russian disinformation and thus the story had to be downplayed on Facebook and removed from Twitter entirely https://t.co/PZtbwSz3YW — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 2, 2021

Remember that time Hunter Biden admitted the laptop was probably his? Remember that time Twitter & Facebook suppressed the story & blocked people from talking about it before the election? — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) April 2, 2021

Hunter Biden saying the laptop may or may not be his is worse than just not doing the interview. RT if you can confirm, right now, the laptop isn’t yours. 🙋🏼‍♀️ Not a hard question, Hunter. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) April 2, 2021

The Biden campaign lied, the media spun, Big Tech censored and now we’re supposed to just accept this explanation from Hunter Biden himself as to whether or not the laptop can be reliably connected to him.

Yeah … not buying it.

