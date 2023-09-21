Hunter Biden has a mug shot.

But unlike the famous one of former President Donald Trump, you’re probably never going to see it.

According to CNN, Hunter was fingerprinted and had his mug shot taken in July when he was in court for the plea deal that fell apart, but it was not made public because it was taken in federal court.

(As opposed to Trump’s mug shot, which was not taken in federal court.)

It’s funny how easily the media gave up on obtaining Hunter’s mug shot. The same outlets that obsessively reported on every detail of Trump’s Fulton County booking records are now just willing to accept that we will never see the Hunter Biden mug shot?

If Trump’s mug shot had been taken in federal court, you’d better believe CNN would have gone to any lengths to get their hands on it.

But it seems like Hunter’s luck may be running out, at least a little.

Yesterday, a judge ruled that the first son could not make his first appearance in court remotely, despite his lawyer’s concerns about the “financial impact on government resources and the logistical burden on the downtown area of [Wilmington, Delaware].”

No one seemed to be concerned about traffic when they booked Trump, who undoubtedly generates a lot more excitement than the bum son of the president, not to mention the financial burden the taxpayers bore when Hunter used Air Force 2 to “catch a ride” to whatever country he happened to be doing business in.

Hunter’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, wrote in a court filing that remote first appearances were commonplace during the pandemic and “courts in this Circuit have not hesitated to conduct initial appearances or arraignments by video when it is more efficient to do so.”

Hunter may have been confident in his ability to plead not guilty to gun charges over videoconference — after all, he has plenty of experience recording himself doing all kinds of things — but the judge denied the request.

“Other than during the exigent circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the judge wrote, he could not recall “ever having conducted an initial appearance other than in person” and said Hunter “should not receive special treatment in this matter.”

Which sounds like a nice way of saying, “Nice try, Hunter.”

As far as Hunter’s mug shot is concerned, although it’s unlikely that it will ever see the light of day, at least Fox News’ Jesse Watters isn’t just giving up because it’s Joe Biden’s son.

Watters has submitted a FOIA request for the mug shot with the Department of Justice and the U.S. Marshals.

BREAKING: Hunter Biden has a mugshot from July. Primetime is on the case. pic.twitter.com/hP8LBfIx69 — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) September 20, 2023

“In light of transparency, this mug shot must be released,” Watters said on his show.

