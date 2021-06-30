Yet another revelation has surfaced from the mysterious laptop believed to belong to Hunter Biden — as it’s full of what appear to be his personal emails and a seemingly endless amount of damning photographs which support claims of family corruption.

Newly reported photographs and emails are raising some serious questions about just how honest President Joe Biden was being when he claimed that he never had anything to do with his son’s business dealings.

I mean, to be fair, questions have circulated for years regarding how honest Joe Biden has been about his notorious son, but this latest story pours gasoline on an already raging fire, at the very least.

In the early days of now-President Biden’s campaign for the Democratic nomination, he said point-blank that he’d “never” discussed his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings overseas — something which raised many an eyebrow as Hunter was engaged in a number of highly lucrative deals while his father was serving as vice president of the United States between 2009 and 2017.

“I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings,” Joe Biden told reporters in Iowa in September 2019, as reported by USA Today at the time.

Well, if now-President Biden never talked to Hunter Biden about his overseas business dealings, one can only imagine what, exactly, Hunter told his dear old dad when he somehow talked the then-vice president into not only meeting with but hosting his Mexican business partners in his office in 2014.

The U.K.’s Daily Mail published several photographs taken from varying angles of a smiling Vice President Biden flanked by Mexican billionaires Carlos Slim and Miguel Alemán Velasco at the time that Hunter and his friend Jeff Cooper were reportedly working on a plan to cash in on the privatization of a Mexican oil company.

Joe Biden entertained Hunter’s billionaire business associates in vice president’s office in 2014 | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/RvLJ0YGNmC — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) June 30, 2021

These were during Hunter’s Burisma days — that is, when he was enjoying a lucrative position on the board of the Ukrainian oil and gas giant at the time that his father was spearheading the Obama administration’s foreign policy efforts in the nation.

“Hunter and Biden family friend Jeff Cooper hatched a plan in 2013 to invest in multiple businesses in Mexico and Latin America, using their relationship with the Mexican billionaire Alemán family whose late patriarch, Miguel Alemán Valdes, served as president of Mexico,” the Daily Mail explained.

An excited Cooper reportedly emailed Hunter Biden in February 2013, anticipating their plan was “setting up to be flippin gigantic brother.”

“He and Cooper sought the help of Valdés’ grandson, airline CEO Miguel Alemán Magnani, to forge a relationship with the richest man in Latin America, Carlos Slim, in an attempt to cash in on the privatization of the giant state-owned oil company Pemex for Burisma and themselves,” the British tabloid reported.

In the midst of this plan, the two scheming businessmen allegedly managed to orchestrate a meeting, during which photographs from the laptop reportedly belonging to Hunter were taken which show the ever-friendly elder Biden smiling happily alongside the powerful Mexican billionaires.

To be fair, there is no indication as to what the meeting may have pertained to or what the elder Biden could have discussed with his son’s associates.

The Daily Mail noted that the White House has “repeatedly” failed to respond to its requests for any comments that might enlighten us further on this meeting or provide any explanation it may have as to why the president of the United States, who claimed to know nothing about his son’s business deals, was hanging out with influential foreigners in his government office while he was previously serving as vice president.

What’s more, according to a February 2016 email, it appears that Hunter Biden and Cooper flew to Mexico on Air Force Two with the vice president as he was traveling to trade talks with the then-president of Mexico, Enrique Pena Nieto.

“We are arriving late tonight on Air Force 2 to MX City. We will be there for Thursday — I’m attending meeting w/ President N w/ Dad. Jeff is with me on lane [sic] and we will be with us all day,” Hunter allegedly wrote to Magnani.

It certainly wouldn’t be the first time that Hunter Biden hitched a ride with his father to fly to a foreign country for business; as the Daily Mail reported, he did so in 2013 as his father was traveling to China on a state visit, and returned with a contract with a Chinese banker.

It’s not even the first time that evidence has appeared to surface indicating Joe Biden met with his son’s business associates — this year.

Last month, the outlet that was initially provided with the hard drive of the notorious laptop, The New York Post, reported that — according to what appear to be emails between Hunter Biden and Burisma executive Vadym Pozharskyi — then-Vice President Biden enjoyed a meal with his son and his Ukrainian, Russian and Kazakhstani business associates in April 2015.

I’m not saying all this proves a statement made by a former partner to Hunter Biden, Tony Bobulinski, that Joe and Hunter were both involved in rather shady foreign business dealings, but it certainly bolsters the claims that the Biden family is totally lying about the whole mess.

Statement from fame Lt. Tony Bobulinski – a business associate of Hunter Biden – obtained by @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/mCVzQibflu — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) October 22, 2020

You know, I would totally forgive the entire left-wing establishment media complex and all their counterparts serving in public office if they’d apply even half the pressure to President Joe Biden over these claims as they did to every single move made or tweet issued by former President Donald Trump.

Joe Biden has some very, very serious questions to answer at this point, as though the piles of evidence that his son was cashing in on his father’s connections and even suggesting that Biden was too weren’t enough cause to light a fire under his proverbial underside.

