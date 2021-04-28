On Thursday evening, Terry Walsh and his Siberian husky, Hel, were out for a walk in Birmingham, England.

As they walked through a brushy area strewn with broken glass, Hel spotted something and went over to investigate. Walsh, a semi-retired engineer, thought it was just a discarded blanket, but Hel seemed very interested.

“To my left there was a rolled-up blanket just under the bushes,” Walsh later explained to Birmingham Mail.

Hel lay down beside the blanket and began “gently nudging” it with her nose.

“Suddenly I heard this baby cry,” Welsh said. “I think it was Hel’s gentle nudging and the heat from my husky’s body that woke the baby up.”

Walsh couldn’t believe the little bundle contained a child. “I was a bit stunned, so I quickly went over, lifted part of the blanket away from the baby’s face, and it was newborn, as I know now. I knew it was very young,” he said.

He spotted a woman and her children nearby and rushed over to them, explaining that he’d found an abandoned baby. The woman called the police and then held the infant.

“I kept hold of Hel — who just wanted to mother the child — and waited until the police came,” Walsh continued.

“The baby settled down pretty quickly. Clearly he was cold and the baby was getting the heat from the woman. If it hadn’t been for Hel, I wouldn’t have known. All I would’ve thought is that it’s a rolled-up blanket.

“I thank the Lord that the baby was alive. That could’ve been a lot worse. The baby could’ve been dead.”

The newborn was taken by authorities and “is being cared for at hospital where he is thought to be full-term, healthy and doing well,” according to a Facebook post from local police.

Police are looking for any information on the child’s mother. Apparently, some teenagers saw a woman carrying a blanket in the area around an hour before Walsh came through. They have described her as a white woman in her 20s.

In the meantime, Walsh is thankful the baby is safe and that it was his mild-mannered Hel who found him.

“A bigger dog or another dog with a different temperament might well have just ripped and tugged at the blanket and the baby could have been treated like a ragdoll, and then you’ve also got the foxes and the rats and everything in there,” he said.

“How would they treat a baby?”

