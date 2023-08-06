Hypocrisy Alert: NY Times Slammed Jason Aldean for Alleged 'Racism' but Dismissed Anti-White Death Song

An entire stadium of men and women dressed in red made gun signs with their hands and simulated gun sounds while they danced warrior-style and chanted in unison about killing people of a different race.

No, this didn’t happen at a KKK meeting. This event was New York Times-approved.

On Wednesday, the Times published an article downplaying the chants of “kill the Boer” heard during a rally in Johannesburg, South Africa, held by political leader Julius Malema.

Writer John Eligon, who had attended the rally, described the scene like this:

“Thousands of supporters joined in, and when he reached the climax, they pointed their fingers in the air like guns. ‘Kill the Boer!’ Julius Malema chanted, referring to white farmers. The crowd in a stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday roared back in approval.”

Eligon went on to assure his readers that “despite the words, the song should not be taken as a literal call to violence, according to Mr. Malema and veterans and historians of the anti-apartheid struggle.”

The article was published on the same day as a Times piece about Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town,” this one reporting on the song’s rise to No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

“The country star portrays [the song] as a paean to neighborly values,” the Times reported, “but critics have described [it] as a call to racist vigilantism.”

The subtitle of the piece referred to the song as “a culture war battleground.”

Aldean has denied the accusations of racism, and none of the lyrics have any reference to race.

In contrast, Malema’s chant explicitly targeted white people and, in a subsequent interview, he hardly put to rest any fears of sinister intentions.

“We’ve not called for the killing of white people, at least for now. I can’t guarantee the future,” he said, calling his critics “crybabies.”

EFF leader Julius Malema says that he wasn’t calling for the slaughter of the White South African farmers…. Yet. He also says that Black people are entitled to those farm lands, meaning that eventually, they plan to kill the farmers and take their land. They always tell you… pic.twitter.com/TSuXCT2QNA — Lauren Witzke (@LaurenWitzkeDE) August 5, 2023

Users of X (formerly Twitter) were quick to point out the hypocrisy of scolding Aldean for phantom “racism” while simultaneously shrugging off a literal call for white genocide.

The ‘New York Times’ supports ‘Kill the Boer’ song pic.twitter.com/yjJdOA1MI5 — Ben Owen🇺🇸 (@hrkbenowen) August 4, 2023

According to the New York Times, “Kill the Boer” is less offensive than “Try That in a Small Town.” Think about that for a minute. pic.twitter.com/nXKrwldPDm — American Virtue (@AmVirtueOrg) August 4, 2023

X CEO Elon Musk, who is South African himself, commented, “The New York Times actually has the nerve to support calls for genocide! If ever there was a time to cancel that publication, it is now.”

The New York Times actually has the nerve to support calls for genocide! If ever there was a time to cancel that publication, it is now. You can read their articles for free anyway using https://t.co/2NjvMTsWmj. pic.twitter.com/ow11wxw7Ny — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 4, 2023

The New York Times lost the trust of many Americans a long time ago, but this takes its descent into the woke abyss to another level.

By justifying Malema’s cry, the Times is complicit in his message of hate, all the while accusing conservatives of inciting culture wars.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.