Share
Commentary
Copies of The New York Times are displayed on June 9, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Jason Aldean performs on July 22 in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin.
Commentary
Copies of The New York Times are displayed on June 9, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Jason Aldean performs on July 22 in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin. (Leigh Vogel / Getty Images; Joshua Applegate / Getty Images)

Hypocrisy Alert: NY Times Slammed Jason Aldean for Alleged 'Racism' but Dismissed Anti-White Death Song

 By Rachel Emmanuel  August 5, 2023 at 6:07pm
Share

An entire stadium of men and women dressed in red made gun signs with their hands and simulated gun sounds while they danced warrior-style and chanted in unison about killing people of a different race.

No, this didn’t happen at a KKK meeting. This event was New York Times-approved.

On Wednesday, the Times published an article downplaying the chants of “kill the Boer” heard during a rally in Johannesburg, South Africa, held by political leader Julius Malema.

Writer John Eligon, who had attended the rally, described the scene like this:

“Thousands of supporters joined in, and when he reached the climax, they pointed their fingers in the air like guns. ‘Kill the Boer!’ Julius Malema chanted, referring to white farmers. The crowd in a stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday roared back in approval.”

Trending:
Al Sharpton Tries Shaming Trump by Comparing Him to Founding Fathers, Gets an Instant History Lesson

Eligon went on to assure his readers that “despite the words, the song should not be taken as a literal call to violence, according to Mr. Malema and veterans and historians of the anti-apartheid struggle.”

The article was published on the same day as a Times piece about Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town,” this one reporting on the song’s rise to No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

“The country star portrays [the song] as a paean to neighborly values,” the Times reported, “but critics have described [it] as a call to racist vigilantism.”

The subtitle of the piece referred to the song as “a culture war battleground.”

Aldean has denied the accusations of racism, and none of the lyrics have any reference to race.

In contrast, Malema’s chant explicitly targeted white people and, in a subsequent interview, he hardly put to rest any fears of sinister intentions.

“We’ve not called for the killing of white people, at least for now. I can’t guarantee the future,” he said, calling his critics “crybabies.”

Related:
NYT Asked Voters What Kind of Animal Best Describes Joe Biden - Their Responses Were Brutal

Users of X (formerly Twitter) were quick to point out the hypocrisy of scolding Aldean for phantom “racism” while simultaneously shrugging off a literal call for white genocide.

X CEO Elon Musk, who is South African himself, commented, “The New York Times actually has the nerve to support calls for genocide! If ever there was a time to cancel that publication, it is now.”

The New York Times lost the trust of many Americans a long time ago, but this takes its descent into the woke abyss to another level.

By justifying Malema’s cry, the Times is complicit in his message of hate, all the while accusing conservatives of inciting culture wars.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Rachel Emmanuel
Rachel Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes content for popular conservative book franchise.
Rachel Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes for a popular Conservative book franchise.




Hypocrisy Alert: NY Times Slammed Jason Aldean for Alleged 'Racism' but Dismissed Anti-White Death Song
'The View' Goes Downhill Fast After Host Refused to Give in to Pressure to Support Biden
Schiff Leads Democrats in Demanding Televised Trump Trials - They Should Be Careful What They Wish For
Mike Huckabee Believes Trump Will Be Convicted, D.C. Case Will Make Its Way to SCOTUS
Jumbo Calendar Shows 'Suspicious' Timing of Trump Indictments
See more...

Conversation