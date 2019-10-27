SECTIONS
News
Print

ICE Accuses 'Sanctuary' County Sheriff of Ignoring Their Calls After Calling for Dialogue

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement special agent prepares to arrest illegal aliens at a meat wholesaler in Ohio in June.Smith Collection / Gado / Getty ImagesAn Immigration and Customs Enforcement special agent prepares to arrest illegal aliens at a meat wholesaler in Ohio in June. The federal agency is locked in a war of words with a North Carolina sheriff over local law enforcement's cooperation on immigration laws. (Smith Collection / Gado / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published October 27, 2019 at 11:01am
Print

A North Carolina sheriff who has refused to work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials but last month said he wanted to build a relationship with ICE has not made good on his word, according to ICE officials.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Gary McFadden has refused to cooperate with ICE since taking office last December. In September, he publicly asked ICE officials to sit down with him to achieve a form of cooperation.

“This is when you sit down and talk to someone. This is when you come into town and say, ‘how can we help with that problem?’” McFadden said then, according to WBTV.

ICE said that McFadden has not followed those words with action.

“Since our last news conference in Charlotte on September 26, ICE leadership has made multiple attempts to communicate with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office in an effort to reach a mutually agreeable solution to the county’s ICE non-cooperation policy, which knowingly releases violent criminal offenders back onto the streets of Charlotte,” Bryan Cox, the acting press secretary for ICE, said, according to The Daily Caller.

TRENDING: Ilhan Omar Under Fire After Blaming Trump for Death of Baby Who Didn't Die

“ICE senior leadership has sent email, and made multiple phone calls, over the past four weeks in an attempt to do so. This agency’s efforts to engage in dialogue have received no response,” Cox said.

WBTV said that it was shown documentation that ICE reached out to McFadden.

“Hello Sheriff McFadden, it was good speaking with you today regards to coming up with an agreeable solution on the ICE warrants and Detainers issue. Please contact me once you have discussed with your staff and perhaps we can set up a follow-up call or meeting,” Field Office Director John Tsoukaris wrote in an email, according to WBTV.

Cox said the email was followed up with phone calls to McFadden’s office. No response was received to the calls, Cox said.

Should the sheriff be removed from office as a threat to public safety?

The non-partisan, but conservative-leaning, Center for Immigration Studies lists Mecklenberg County as one of many jurisdictions nationally that are considered “sanctuary” areas because of their opposition to working with federal agencies.

McFadden, however, told WBTV that ICE never contacted him after one phone call in which McFadden said he needed to contact organizations of fellow sheriffs to guide him going forward.

“No,” McFadden told the station when asked of has received a phone call from ICE.

”I have not received an email,” he also said.

“I see how they play these games. We had one conversation. One,” McFadden said.

RELATED: CNN Headline Warns ICE Is Sequestering Teens, Ignores Fact Teens Were Deemed Dangerous

“We had a conversation on the phone and here’s what I said: ‘I can’t create something that no other sheriff’s office is doing,’” McFadden said.

“I said, ‘let me check with the national sheriff association and the local sheriff association.’”

ICE is also highlighting individuals ICE has sought to detain who are now in the Mecklenburg County Jail who it fears could be released, despite felony charges against them.

“We don’t have a crystal ball. They could post bond, if they have a bond set against them. They could complete their sentence. They could be released early. By not having that cooperation with the local sheriffs, ICE has no way of knowing when they’re going to be released,” Henry Lucero, Acting Deputy Associate Executive Director of ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations, said.

Lucero and Cox said that they still want to work with McFadden to find a solution to the ongoing problem of local officials failing to cooperate with ICE.

“The only persons protected by these misguided policies are criminals,” Matt Albence, the acting director of ICE, said in a statement.

“It is past time to put aside all the political rhetoric and listen to the facts – and the fact is, people are being hurt and victimized every day because of jurisdictions that refuse to cooperate with ICE,” said Albence.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







ICE Accuses 'Sanctuary' County Sheriff of Ignoring Their Calls After Calling for Dialogue
Quentin Tarantino Won't Bend to China, Refuses To Edit His Film To Appease Them
Ilhan Omar Condemns All Sanctions, Despite Being Major Supporter of Anti-Israel Sanction
Trump Rips Pelosi's 'Very Bad and Dangerous' San Francisco District: 'Horrible Shape'
GOP Lawmaker Calls Out Social Media Platform Reddit for Restricting Access to Pro-Trump Forum
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×