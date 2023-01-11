'Iconic' In-N-Out Burger Announces It Will Open Locations East of the Mississippi for the First Time

The popular Western-based fast food chain In-N-Out Burger announced Tuesday that it will be opening its first restaurants east of the Mississippi in Tennessee.

“We are very excited to provide Tennesseans with our quality burgers, fries and shakes,” said Lynsi Snyder, owner and president of In-N-Out, according to USA Today.

Snyder is the granddaughter of In-N-Out founders Harry and Esther Snyder, who launched the business in 1948 in Baldwin Park, California, just east of Los Angeles, The Associated Press reported.

There are currently 385 In-N-Out locations throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon and Colorado.

In-N-Out will open an “eastern territory office” in Franklin, Tennessee, and plans to open restaurants in the Nashville area by 2026.

“When we’ve opened in new states, we get overwhelmed with customers so we generally try to open two in one day when we are first stepping into a state,” Synder said. “We will start with two and probably have a third one shortly after.”

Synder suggested other states in the region will likely follow, noting the trucks that will be supplying the Tennessee location from the company’s Texas warehouse have to cross some other states.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee celebrated In-N-Out’s announcement.

“A great American company, an iconic brand, In-N-Out Burger has decided to place their first corporate hub in the eastern United States right here in Tennessee,” he said in a video posted Tuesday.

“In-N-Out Burger is a great family business that’s been operating for decades in this country with a value system and a way of serving their customers that lines up just right here in Tennessee,” he added.

“We’re going to get to have double-double, fries and shakes right here in the great state of Tennessee,” the governor said.

In-N-Out serves only hamburgers — single or double stack, with or without cheese — fresh-cut fries and drinks.

The chain prints Bible verses on its cups, wrappers and fry boats, like “John 3:16” and “Proverbs 3:5.”

Snyder’s uncle, Rich Snyder, the late CEO of In-N-Out, put the verses on the packaging in the early 1990s after becoming a Christian, The Christian Post reported.

Snyder also professes a strong faith in Jesus Christ.

In-n-Out is my favorite. They put Bible verses on their cups! God is good!! pic.twitter.com/fP6sCSc0oV — Jack Hibbs Commentary & Wisdom (@PastorJackHibbs) June 10, 2022

In-N-Out was the top-ranking U.S. burger restaurant in the 2022 Market Force customer satisfaction survey.

