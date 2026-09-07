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A hospital room.
A hospital room. (Tempura / Getty Images)

ICU Nurses Help Baptize Elderly Patient Just Days Before Death

 By Michael Austin  September 7, 2026 at 4:30am
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Because of three nurses at a hospital in Alabama, a 74-year-old patient was able to get baptized only one week before she passed away.

Jeannie Guffey, who was battling lung cancer, told her family in July that she wanted to be baptized, according to a report from The Christian Post.

But she was confined to her fourth-floor hospital bed at Huntsville Hospital, and was preparing to head home for hospice care.

ICU nurses Erin Powers, Kaitlin Swaim, and Emily Owens spent their own money on a kiddie pool from Walgreens to allow their patient to realize her dying wish.

The pool arrived via DoorDash on July 8.

The nurses inflated the pool with a pump and filled it with water.

After staff used a lift to move Guffey into the pool, her adult son, Jody, baptized her in the hospital room.

Her husband, Ronnie, and other family members were gathered around for the special moment.

Owens said in a blog post for Huntsville Hospital that “this was a last wish that was very important to the patient and her family, so we had to find a way.”

“Sometimes, you’ve just got to get innovative,” she added.

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Carol Guffey, her daughter-in-law, said that the moment was “really sweet.”

“The nurses went above and beyond to make this happen at the 11th hour when we were running out of options,” she reflected.

“Seeing her baptized, it was like the weight of the world was lifted off our shoulders.”

Just one day later, Guffey left the hospital.

The following Friday, she peacefully entered into the presence of the Lord and Savior in whose name she had just been baptized.

“That was a total God thing,” Carol Guffey continued. “And those nurses will be special to us forever.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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