'We're Scared, Very Scared': Weeping Spanish Girl Reveals Heartbreaking Reality of Mass Migration from Africa

A young girl in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta revealed the harsh realities of mass migration from Africa into the region.

Ceuta, which is on the African continent, has been flooded with migrants in recent weeks, leading to tremendous strain on local residents and a number of shocking crimes.

The schoolgirl cried to a local news crew that the arrivals have made life in Ceuta unrecognizable.

“I want to go to school in peace, but we can’t go,” the child said, per a report from The Daily Wire.

“We’re scared. Very scared. We’re in a very bad way.”

A Spanish girl just sobbed on live TV: she’s too scared to go to school in her own city. That’s Ceuta. After the migrant surge. Schools occupied. Streets unsafe. Parents keeping daughters home. Spain deserves better! Credit: @HablamosMadrid pic.twitter.com/IkNQxnBG0X — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) September 3, 2026

The Daily Wire noted that 70,000 migrants have arrived in Ceuta, swimming around barriers and even climbing perimeter fences.

Ceuta had a population of 83,000 before the incursion — meaning local services cannot handle the migrants.

Silvia Rojas, the chief prosecutor for Ceuta, confirmed that there have been 23 sexual assaults since the beginning of the incursion.

About nine of them involved children.

“There’s been a spike in crime, including sexual assaults and violent robberies,” Rojas said.

BREAKING: Mass-protests in Madrid tonight as Spaniards take to the streets across the country against illegal migration and the invasion of Ceuta. 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/IVl8Q8cr1Z — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 2, 2026

There are almost certainly more crimes, given that some of the victims — including migrant minors — are too afraid to seek help from police.

The left-wing government of Spain recently took control of the port in Ceuta to create a provisional tent camp for migrants, DPA reported on Saturday.

The decision overruled local authorities who were resistant to the plan.

The local government has also resisted the construction of temporary housing for migrants in a former military hospital, sports facilities, and an old factory.

Protests are occurring in Ceuta and elsewhere in Spain over frustration with the national government and their encouragement of mass migration.

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