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A large group of migrants crowd outside the entrance of the Loma del Colmenar reception center, waiting for admission, in Ceuta on Sept. 1, 2026.
A large group of migrants crowd outside the entrance of the Loma del Colmenar reception center, waiting for admission, in Ceuta on Sept. 1, 2026. (Antonio Sempere - AFP / Getty Images)

'We're Scared, Very Scared': Weeping Spanish Girl Reveals Heartbreaking Reality of Mass Migration from Africa

 By Michael Austin  September 7, 2026 at 5:00am
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A young girl in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta revealed the harsh realities of mass migration from Africa into the region.

Ceuta, which is on the African continent, has been flooded with migrants in recent weeks, leading to tremendous strain on local residents and a number of shocking crimes.

The schoolgirl cried to a local news crew that the arrivals have made life in Ceuta unrecognizable.

“I want to go to school in peace, but we can’t go,” the child said, per a report from The Daily Wire.

“We’re scared. Very scared. We’re in a very bad way.”

The Daily Wire noted that 70,000 migrants have arrived in Ceuta, swimming around barriers and even climbing perimeter fences.

Ceuta had a population of 83,000 before the incursion — meaning local services cannot handle the migrants.

Silvia Rojas, the chief prosecutor for Ceuta, confirmed that there have been 23 sexual assaults since the beginning of the incursion.

About nine of them involved children.

“There’s been a spike in crime, including sexual assaults and violent robberies,” Rojas said.

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There are almost certainly more crimes, given that some of the victims — including migrant minors — are too afraid to seek help from police.

The left-wing government of Spain recently took control of the port in Ceuta to create a provisional tent camp for migrants, DPA reported on Saturday.

The decision overruled local authorities who were resistant to the plan.

The local government has also resisted the construction of temporary housing for migrants in a former military hospital, sports facilities, and an old factory.

Protests are occurring in Ceuta and elsewhere in Spain over frustration with the national government and their encouragement of mass migration.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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