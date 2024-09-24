Illegal Immigrant Charged in Death of Beloved Veteran Police Officer

An illegal immigrant already on probation for domestic assault and driving while intoxicated has been charged in the death of a St. Louis police officer killed at the scene of a highway crash on Sunday, according to news reports.

Ramon A. Chavez-Rodriguez, 24, was reportedly driving 71 mph in a 55 mph zone when he hit Officer David Lee, 44, at about 8:30 a.m., KTVI in St. Louis reported.

He also reportedly had no valid driver’s license and a blood-alcohol content over the legal limit at the time.

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley, an outspoken critic of President Joe Biden’s illegal immigration policies, highlighted the case in a social media post published Monday.

In the post, Hawley included a picture of Lee, an 18-year veteran of law enforcement, and a message: “Enough is enough. CLOSE THE BORDER.”

Officer David Lee, killed in the line of duty yesterday in St. Louis by an illegal immigrant. Enough is enough. CLOSE THE BORDER pic.twitter.com/NjgiZGel8a — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 23, 2024

According to KMOV in St. Louis, Chavez-Rodriguez had a blood alcohol content of .10 about two hours after the 8:30 a.m. crash. In Missouri, the legal limit is .08.

The crash occurred while Lee was responding to a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 70. The officer was getting traffic cones from his trunk when Chavez-Rodriguez lost control of the 2019 Kia Sorrento he was driving and hit Lee, KTVI reported.

It was raining at the time.

In an interview with St. Louis’ KSDK, Lee’s widow, Tonya, called her late husband as her “best friend.”

“He was my partner, my other half. One half of my heart, and I’m the other half of his heart,” she told the station.

She said Lee had often talked about the dangers he faced on I-70.

“I feel like it’s unacceptable, and it could have been prevented,” she said.

“I feel like someone such as MODOT, or another cruiser or patrol car should have several feet between stopping for an accident. Therefore, the young man possibly could have been slowed down early on before he got to my husband.”

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, a Republican, called the death a “reminder of the real consequences” of the illegal immigration crisis.

“My heart breaks for the family, friends, and colleagues of St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Officer David Lee, who was tragically killed by an individual who was in this country illegally,” he said in a statement, according to KMOV.

“This devastating loss serves as a harsh reminder of the real consequences of a broken system that fails to protect our communities. I am praying for Officer Lee’s family, friends, and the entire police department during this unimaginable time. We must honor his service by ensuring justice and security for all.”

While many, many of the comments responding to Hawley’s post were clearly posted by Democrats attacking Hawley’s stance on illegal immigrants, others put the blame squarely on the party of Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Another life of an American citizen lost because Democrats refuse to enforce the law.

This is dereliction of duty. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) September 23, 2024

Back the blue.. close the border and deport illegals… Vote Trump/Vance — Goldenrod (@hikeharwood) September 23, 2024

My heart goes out to all the families that have lost a loved one to illegal immigration. If they weren’t here, this would not happen. All immigrants have to come in legally and be vetted. Trump2024! — SJ Close the Border! Trump 2024! (@sandrajaniga) September 23, 2024

According to KMOV, court records showed Chavez Rodriguez “was on probation for a previous domestic assault and DWI case” at the time of Sunday’s crash.

He has now been charged with DWI involving the death of a law enforcement officer, speeding and driving without a valid license, the station reported.

