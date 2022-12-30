The delusional progressive movement in America would have you believe that a biological male beating a biological woman to a pulp or choking her unconscious for entertainment is “brave.”

Take, for instance, transgender MMA fighter Fallon Fox, who was declared the “bravest athlete in history” by pro-LGBT sports website Outsports back in 2020.

Fox is known for being MMA’s first openly transgender fighter and was also the first biological male to fracture the skull of a biological female opponent — Tamikka Brents — in the ring.

According to Sportskeeda, in under two minutes, Fox had knocked out Brents and delivered such a beating in their 2014 fight that, “Brents received seven staples to her head, and also suffered a concussion. She was overpowered by Fox to an extent that even the orbital bone inside her skull was fractured.”

While America continues to allow this kind of abomination to continue, the international world of boxing is finally taking a stand for women in combat sports.

According to The Telegraph, the World Boxing Council (WBC) has announced the intent to create separate fight categories for transgender athletes to ensure competitor’s “safety.”

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman definitively told The Telegraph in a Thursday interview that “the dangers of a man fighting a woman will never happen.”

Is a transgender league a good solution? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“We will not allow — ever — a transgender born a man to fight a woman, who was born a woman,” he continued.

Sulaiman stated that he intended to support the implementation of an “at birth” rule which would translate to only allowing a trans female fighter born a man to fight others of this designation.

This rule would prevent unfair, gender dysphoric scenarios, like that of Fox vs. Brents, which often end in life altering harm occurring to biologically female fighters who are at a natural but unfair disadvantage.

“It is the time to do this, and we are doing this because of safety and inclusion,” continued Sulaiman.

Sulaiman appeared to support the rights of those afflicted with gender dysphoria to be able to compete in the WBC.

He also told The Telegraph that he and the WBC will be putting out “a global call for those who are interested in 2023,” in reference to transgender individuals who wish to compete within the newly proposed categories.

Sulaiman refused to mix words, however, and firmly stated, “In boxing, a man fighting a woman must never be accepted regardless of gender change.”

Biologically female UK boxer Natasha Jonas, the light middleweight world champion and 2022 female “Fighter of the Year”, told The Telegraph that the proposed at-birth rule “makes sense.”

“It’s dangerous either way. If you are born a woman you should not be fighting a man, and if a man transitioning to a woman fights a born woman there are definitely physiological disadvantages for the female,” she continued.

Let us hope that American combat sport institutions follow Sulaiman’s lead in establishing rules and regulations that protect female athletes instead of allowing them to be put in harm’s way to appease a mentally and spiritually ill trans movement.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.