Investigation Launched After ‘Child Pornography’ Scene Found on Netflix

By Todd Windsor
June 28, 2018 at 1:08pm

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has launched an investigation into a movie on Netflix that contains a scene of suspected child pornography, PJ Media‘s Megan Fox reported Wednesday.

Fox said she had seen complaints on social media about apparently illegal content in the 2017 Argentinian movie “Desire,” directed by Diego Kaplan.

The opening scene features two girls who Fox said appear to be about 7 and 9 years old playing “horse” on pillows. The older girl “begins to obviously masturbate” while the younger one watches, Fox said.

“The scene is graphic and includes an orgasm,” she wrote.

Fox said it clearly meets the description of “child pornography” under federal law. “Netflix should be in serious trouble over this,” she said.

She said she reported it to both the FBI and the Department of Justice, and they advised her to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

“NCMEC told me they have launched an investigation into the movie,” she wrote.

Netflix places “Desire” in several genres, including “Campy Movies” and “Steamy Romantic Movies.”

This is how the plot is described: “A young woman arrives at her estranged sister’s wedding to mend fences but falls prey to lust when she meets the groom.”

Many of the reviews on Netflix mention the disturbing opening scene.

“This is sick,” one reviewer said. “Child porn. BEWARE. Sadly, there will be many sick, sick pedophiles that enjoy this stuff.”

“You are promoting Pedophilia,” another said, calling it “disgusting.”

Others took to Twitter to voice their concerns about the movie.

The opening scene of “Desire” drew similar criticisms when it was released. A translated review on the Spanish website HumoNegro.com in November 2017 said it “generates repulsion to the degree of wanting to withdraw from the room.”

Fox said she reached out to Netflix for comment but received no response.

By: Todd Windsor on June 28, 2018 at 1:08pm

