Israel Says It Has Killed a Top Hamas Official

The Israeli Defense Forces have reportedly killed Hamas’ head of intelligence for the Khan Younis region in southern Gaza.

IDF told Emanuel Fabian, military correspondent for The Times of Israel, that it had “struck and killed the head of Hamas’s general intelligence in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis,” Fabian said in a Monday post to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Fabian posted video of the purported strike to his account.

The IDF says it struck and killed the head of Hamas’s general intelligence in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis. pic.twitter.com/c1nun5Dwds — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) October 16, 2023

The IDF did not provide the name of the targeted intelligence head or the location of the strike that was said to have taken him out, Fabian reported.

Other videos from the IDF shared on Fabian’s account showed strikes against Hamas’ tunnel network and a “rocket launching squad,” both in Gaza.

Another video published by the IDF shows airstrikes against tunnels in the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/duyHOebOZ6 — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) October 16, 2023

This video published by the IDF shows a strike on a rocket launching squad in the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/dNXMcYb7eU — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) October 16, 2023

Meanwhile, in the U.S., the Pentagon has selected troops it intends to potentially send to the Middle East to assist the Israeli Defense Forces following an expected invasion of the Gaza Strip, according to a report.

On Oct. 7, Hamas fighters took to the skies, the sea, and the ground in a deadly and unprecedented sneak attack on civilians across much of southern Israel.

The terror group also fired barrages of thousands of rockets.

In the 10 days since, Israel has struck targets not only in Gaza, but also in Syria and in southern Lebanon.

Should Gaza face a ground invasion, The Wall Street Journal reported, officials at the Department of Defense have already identified approximately 2,000 American troops it intends to send into the war zone.

According to the report, these troops would assist with medical support and other non-combat missions.

