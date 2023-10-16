Share
News

Israel Says It Has Killed a Top Hamas Official

 By George C. Upper III  October 16, 2023 at 11:44am
Share

The Israeli Defense Forces have reportedly killed Hamas’ head of intelligence for the Khan Younis region in southern Gaza.

IDF told Emanuel Fabian, military correspondent for The Times of Israel, that it had “struck and killed the head of Hamas’s general intelligence in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis,” Fabian said in a Monday post to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Fabian posted video of the purported strike to his account.

Trending:
Harvard Students Who Blamed Israel for Slaughter of Its Own People Get Bad News as Strange Truck Arrives on Campus

The IDF did not provide the name of the targeted intelligence head or the location of the strike that was said to have taken him out, Fabian reported.

Other videos from the IDF shared on Fabian’s account showed strikes against Hamas’ tunnel network and a “rocket launching squad,” both in Gaza.

Do you support Israel?

Meanwhile, in the U.S., the Pentagon has selected troops it intends to potentially send to the Middle East to assist the Israeli Defense Forces following an expected invasion of the Gaza Strip, according to a report.

On Oct. 7, Hamas fighters took to the skies, the sea, and the ground in a deadly and unprecedented sneak attack on civilians across much of southern Israel.

The terror group also fired barrages of thousands of rockets.

Related:
US Military Officials Select Troops for Potential Israel Deployment

In the 10 days since, Israel has struck targets not only in Gaza, but also in Syria and in southern Lebanon.

Should Gaza face a ground invasion, The Wall Street Journal reported, officials at the Department of Defense have already identified approximately 2,000 American troops it intends to send into the war zone.

According to the report, these troops would assist with medical support and other non-combat missions.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Israel Says It Has Killed a Top Hamas Official
Jordan Gaining Major Steam as Republicans Shift Support to Him for Speaker
Family-Owned Yuengling Wants Its 'Fair Share of the Bud Light Debacle'
Deadly Train Derailment Closes Busy Interstate in Both Directions 'For the Foreseeable Future'
Israel Blasts the Vatican for 'Inconceivable' Comments on Gaza Situation
See more...

Conversation