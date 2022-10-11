J.K. Rowling Torches 'Certain Celebrities' Who Back Pedophile-Linked Kids' Charity

Author J.K. Rowling has lambasted what she calls “certain celebrities” who supported a British charity that supports transgender individuals now that one former leader of the charity has been linked to a group that assists pedophiles.

Rowling, the author of the “Harry Potter” series and other works, has been firm in her criticism of the transgender movement, saying that it is often unfair to women.

Rowling was reacting to a report in the Times of London that Dr. Jacob Breslow, a trustee of the charity Mermaids, resigned after it was revealed he spoke to the group B4U-ACT.

The group assists “self-identified individuals . . . who are sexually attracted to children and desire such assistance,” the Times reported.

The Times report noted that Britain’s Charity Commission was looking into reports the group was giving out chest binders to children as young as 13 and 14. The charity is also under scrutiny for how it handles online conversations about issues such as experimental drug treatments and medical transition.

Mermaids has been supported by big names, including Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Emma Watson and Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

Rowling took them to task in a series of tweets.

“We’ve now learned that Mermaids appointed a paedophilia apologist as Trustee and that their online moderator encouraged kids to move onto a platform notorious for sexual exploitation. This is a charity that’s achieved unprecedented influence in the UK,” she wrote.

They couldn’t have achieved it without the money and public support of certain corporations and celebrities, who eagerly boosted them even though the red flags have been there for years. Mermaids’ fingers were all over the Tavistock Gender Identity Clinic debacle. 3/5 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 4, 2022

Has the transgender movement left rationality behind? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)



Rowling wrote that Mermaids could not have achieved its widespread recognition “without the money and public support of certain corporations and celebrities, who eagerly boosted them even though the red flags have been there for years.”

They’ve been allowed into classrooms, trained police and had unprecedented influence over health policy, even though by their own admission they aren’t a medical charity. We’ve also found out they’re sending devices to flatten breasts to underage girls w/o parental consent. 4/5 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 4, 2022

“They’ve been allowed into classrooms, trained police and had unprecedented influence over health policy, even though by their own admission they aren’t a medical charity. We’ve also found out they’re sending devices to flatten breasts to underage girls w/o parental consent,” she wrote.

Rowling wrote a companion series of tweets on the subject of the gender wars.

WARNING: The following social media posts contain graphic language which some may find disturbing.

when you shrugged off masked men roughing up lesbian protestors and tried to shout down detransitioners talking about what was done to them by ideologically-captured doctors. Women, gay people and vulnerable kids have suffered real harm and you? You cheered it all on. 2/3 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 5, 2022

Perfect example. The problem isn’t that a man who wrote sympathetically about orgasming ‘on or with’ a child was made trustee of a children’s charity, but that the TERFs might ‘twist’ his appointment. Then straight back to the self-soothing mantras, with a glow of inner virtue. pic.twitter.com/KwDWSK2B79 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 5, 2022

“I note the genderists are now arguing that it doesn’t matter that a paedophilia apologist was a trustee of a trans children’s charity, because he was ‘only one,” she wrote.

“You know, I thought things were pretty bad when you were arguing to put convicted rapists in women’s jails, when you shrugged off masked men roughing up lesbian protestors and tried to shout down detransitioners talking about what was done to them by ideologically-captured doctors,” she wrote.

Rowling attacked those who “became part of an authoritarian, misogynist, homophobic movement and you didn’t even notice. Enjoy the sense of your own righteousness while you can. It won’t last.”

If a tree falls in a forest and no one is around to hear it, will J. K. Rowling still blame it on trans women? — Trans Revolutionary Anarchist (@TRAExecutive) October 10, 2022

Rowling’s ability to stir the wrath of her opponents with her take-no-prisoners style was noted by author Ian McEwan, according to the Independent.

“The culture seems to have forgotten how to disagree, often threatening death against figures like JK Rowling, on issues about which they could be having discussions,” he said.

“They have got to be worked out, yes, but are hardly worth a death threat,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.