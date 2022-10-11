Parler Share
"Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling, right, criticized celebrities, including Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, for their support of a controversial charity for transgender children.
J.K. Rowling Torches 'Certain Celebrities' Who Back Pedophile-Linked Kids' Charity

 By Jack Davis  October 11, 2022 at 8:47am
Author J.K. Rowling has lambasted what she calls “certain celebrities” who supported a British charity that supports transgender individuals now that one former leader of the charity has been linked to a group that assists pedophiles.

Rowling, the author of the “Harry Potter” series and other works, has been firm in her criticism of the transgender movement, saying that it is often unfair to women.

Rowling was reacting to a report in the Times of London that Dr. Jacob Breslow, a trustee of the charity Mermaids, resigned after it was revealed he spoke to the group B4U-ACT.

The group assists “self-identified individuals . . . who are sexually attracted to children and desire such assistance,” the Times reported.

The Times report noted that Britain’s Charity Commission was looking into reports the group was giving out chest binders to children as young as 13 and 14.  The charity is also under scrutiny for how it handles online conversations about issues such as experimental drug treatments and medical transition.

Mermaids has been supported by big names, including Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Emma Watson and Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

Rowling took them to task in a series of tweets.

“We’ve now learned that Mermaids appointed a paedophilia apologist as Trustee and that their online moderator encouraged kids to move onto a platform notorious for sexual exploitation. This is a charity that’s achieved unprecedented influence in the UK,” she wrote.

Has the transgender movement left rationality behind?


Rowling wrote that Mermaids could not have achieved its widespread recognition  “without the money and public support of certain corporations and celebrities, who eagerly boosted them even though the red flags have been there for years.”

“They’ve been allowed into classrooms, trained police and had unprecedented influence over health policy, even though by their own admission they aren’t a medical charity. We’ve also found out they’re sending devices to flatten breasts to underage girls w/o parental consent,” she wrote.

Rowling wrote a companion series of tweets on the subject of the gender wars.

WARNING: The following social media posts contain graphic language which some may find disturbing.

“I note the genderists are now arguing that it doesn’t matter that a paedophilia apologist was a trustee of a trans children’s charity, because he was ‘only one,” she wrote.

“You know, I thought things were pretty bad when you were arguing to put convicted rapists in women’s jails, when you shrugged off masked men roughing up lesbian protestors and tried to shout down detransitioners talking about what was done to them by ideologically-captured doctors,” she wrote.

Rowling attacked those who “became part of an authoritarian, misogynist, homophobic movement and you didn’t even notice. Enjoy the sense of your own righteousness while you can. It won’t last.”

Rowling’s ability to stir the wrath of her opponents with her take-no-prisoners style was noted by author Ian McEwan, according to the Independent.

“The culture seems to have forgotten how to disagree, often threatening death against figures like JK Rowling, on issues about which they could be having discussions,” he said.

“They have got to be worked out, yes, but are hardly worth a death threat,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation