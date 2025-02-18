JD Vance Absolutely Shreds Ex-MSNBC Reporter Who Cheered for Plane Crashes Hours Before Delta Accident, Whined About AP Being Banned from Oval

Establishment reporters in the age of President Donald Trump’s political ascendancy have at least two things in common.

First, they despise freedom, particularly freedom of speech, to the very core of their hell-black souls. And second, they will exploit any human tragedy if they believe that in doing so they could harm Trump.

Of course, legendary entrepreneur and current Trump ally Elon Musk’s 2022 purchase of the social media platform X has afforded Trump supporters and surrogates the opportunity to fight back against the tyranny-loving establishment media, as former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan learned to his dismay when he cracked an ill-advised joke about a plane crash and then made the foolish decision to challenge MAGA’s rhetorically-gifted rising superstar, Vice President JD Vance.

Of the two errors, Hasan’s challenge to Vance painted the former MSNBC host in by far the worst light. After all, that challenge involved free speech, a subject on which establishment operatives have exposed themselves as tyrants.

Last week, the Trump administration banned the Associated Press from White House press briefings. Then, in a report published Monday by the establishment news outlet Axios, White House deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich explained that the decision stemmed not only from the AP’s refusal to recognize “Gulf of America” as the new name for the old “Gulf of Mexico” but also from the AP’s long practice of weaponizing language in the service of a woke agenda. [graf 14 from “explained” link]

Monday on X, Hasan responded to that report by challenging the vice president.

“Hey @JDVance, I know you’re busy lecturing the Europeans on free speech, but have you seen this?” Hasan tweeted.

Hey @JDVance, I know you’re busy lecturing the Europeans on free speech, but have you seen this? https://t.co/jVoWE0Z5q1 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 17, 2025

On Friday at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, Vance eviscerated the European tyrants in attendance by citing numerous specific examples of European governments’ assaults on free speech and freedom of conscience. The vice president’s performance left those tyrants apoplectic with indignation.

Thus, having called out Europe’s leaders to their smug faces, Vance had no trouble making quick work of Hasan.

“Yes dummy. I think there’s a difference between not giving a reporter a seat in the WH press briefing room and jailing people for dissenting views. The latter is a threat to free speech, the former is not. Hope that helps!” the vice president tweeted.

Yes dummy. I think there’s a difference between not giving a reporter a seat in the WH press briefing room and jailing people for dissenting views. The latter is a threat to free speech, the former is not. Hope that helps! — JD Vance (@JDVance) February 17, 2025

All in all, Hasan did not have a very good weekend on X.

On Sunday, in response to a small plane crash in Georgia, the former MSNBC host decided to mock Trump supporters.

“Make American Planes Crash Again,” Hasan wrote, apparently thinking himself clever for his play on “Make America Great Again.”

Amid backlash, however, including a report to the FBI, the self-pitying Hasan deleted his original tweet.

“I deleted this sarcastic quote-tweet because MAGA and Islamophobic folks are clipping it out of context and trying to ridiculously suggest I’m inciting violence,” he wrote. Some commentators, including a Democrat congressman, have accused Hasan of anti-Semitism since Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, Holocaust-style attack on Israel.

Hasan also described his own tweet as “in poor taste, poorly worded,” and an error in judgment that “has allowed people in bad faith to call me a terrorist, with one New York Post reporter cc-ing the FBI. So I deleted it. Meanwhile, the right wants to silence all journalists while crying ‘free speech!'”

I deleted this sarcastic quote-tweet because MAGA and Islamophobic folks are clipping it out of context and trying to ridiculously suggest I’m inciting violence. I was obviously mocking the MAGA slogan ‘Make America… Again’ slogan and highlighting the shocking number of plane… pic.twitter.com/edvFRq66ZH — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 18, 2025

Of course, Hasan’s attempt to exploit the plane crash amounted to a sign of weakness. It showed how pathetic and desperate Trump’s antagonists have become. They cannot criticize the president on substantive grounds. So they make jokes about plane crashes.

Challenging Vance on the subject of free speech also did not work to Hasan’s advantage. But that challenge at least represented a substantive point on which Trump supporters and establishment operatives have irreconcilable views.

On Sunday, for instance, CBS propagandist Margaret Brennan blamed the Holocaust on free speech in Nazi Germany.

Then, Sunday evening on “60 Minutes,” the network cheered on Germany’s Gestapo-like police state by broadcasting a sympathetic interview with three German prosecutors who boasted of pre-dawn police raids and confiscations of electronic devices belonging to people whom the authorities suspected of “hate speech” or some other Orwellian crime in that wayward country.

In other words, Vance had it right about Europe when he blasted those tyrants in Munich. But the vice president could have extended his comments to cover the establishment media in the United States, as well.

Moreover, comparative intellectual lightweights like Hasan will do MAGA a favor if they keep antagonizing the vice president on free speech, for we will cheerfully keep that subject in the news cycle as Trump and his surrogates simultaneously dismantle the tyrannical deep state while re-thinking America’s decades-old alliances with Europe’s phony democracies.

