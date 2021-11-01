Share
A picture taken on Jan. 27, 2019, shows the French Presidential's Dassault Falcon 7X plane, arriving on the tarmac of Abu Simbel airport, south of Aswan in upper Egypt. (Ludovic Marin - AFP / Getty Images)

Jet-Riding Global Elite Flock to Scotland, Emit More CO2 in 1 Day Than 1,600 Scots Produce in a Year

 By Cameron Arcand  November 1, 2021 at 3:20pm
Climate hypocrisy by elite leaders from around the world hit a new low with the United Nations COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland, this week.

Over 400 private jets descended on the summit carrying primarily private-sector leaders such as Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, according to Page Six.

That figure does not even include government jets, including President Joe Biden’s Air Force One.

“The average private jet, and we are not talking Air Force One, emits two tons of CO2 for every hour in flight,” Matt Finch of the U.K.’s Transport and Environment campaign told The Sunday Mail.

“To put it in context, the total carbon footprint of an ordinary citizen — including everywhere they travel and everything they consume — is around eight tons a year.”

“It can’t be stressed enough how bad private jets are for the environment, it is the worst way to travel by miles. Our research has found that most journeys could easily be completed on scheduled flights,” he added.

In addition, the Scottish outlet determined there would be roughly 13,000 tons of C02 emitted from these jets carrying the world’s most wealthy and powerful.

Should this summit have been virtual?

To put that figure into perspective, that is the same amount of carbon emissions that 1,600 Scots go through annually, according to the Mail.

That does not include the emissions from the aircraft used by government delegations, so the carbon footprint is much larger in actuality.

It’s hard for average people to take these elitists seriously on climate issues when they cannot be trusted to take responsibility for their own carbon footprint, especially when headed to an event about climate change.

If COP26 organizers cared about optics, they would have held the summit over Zoom and saved themselves the embarrassment.

The decisions made at these meetings will trickle down to us peasants, but we already fly commercial.

Their global social status gives everyone from Prince Charles to Bill Gates an opportunity to pontificate on climate solutions to the rest of the world, even though they have minimal experience as a lowly commoner (unless it comes to divorce).

While the left dismisses people who are critical of climate alarmism as “anti-science,” leaders need to consider their hypocrisy if they want to persuade people to take climate action.

If the damage is truly irreversible and an existential threat to the human race, COP26 should have made the proper accommodations.

As Americans saw with the coronavirus lockdowns, people are less likely to comply with orders if those at the top of the pyramid cannot abide by their own rules. The same standard applies to climate change.

