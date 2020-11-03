Joe Biden: 'I Am Finnegan Biden's Grandmom'

During the eight years of George W. Bush’s presidency, the establishment media had a voracious appetite for any mispronunciation or other mistake that fell out the Republican president’s mouth.

The left was obsessed with the idea that having such an inarticulate president would hurt America’s interests on the world stage as Bush represented the nation to world leaders.

They rejoiced when the polished President Barack Obama took over, but slipped back into downright hysteria with President Donald Trump’s 2016 victory and have expressed grave concerns about the tenor of presidential speech ever since (sensing a pattern yet?).

The concern has all but vanished for the 2020 presidential election now that their Democratic candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, is a veritable gaffe machine, often forgetting where he is, what office he’s running for, how many grandchildren he has and now, even which grandparent he is.

“I am Finnegan Biden’s grandmom,” Biden said at a campaign stop in Philadelphia Sunday as both he and Trump were making their closing arguments in the election.

Finnegan Biden is his granddaughter and one of the legitimate children of Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

Although the candidate quickly corrected himself that he was actually her “grandpop,” this is the tip of the iceberg in a campaign marred by troubling episodes of confusion and verbal incoherency that would not serve him well in front of world leaders.

Biden has been practically speaking in tongues in the waning days of his campaign against Trump (or “George,” as he incorrectly called the president recently) as his speech routinely degrades into gibberish.

He has made other major mistakes mixing up familial relationships or even genders, like when he referred to Doug Emhoff, California Sen. Kamala Harris’ husband, as his running mate’s wife.

This is all excusable and even a little endearing for a “grandpop” who is closing in on his 78th birthday, but it’s frightening for a man who may soon find himself at the other side of a negotiation with someone like North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, who wouldn’t take kindly to being mistaken for a woman or called fat by the American president.

It isn’t just that he doesn’t have the oratory skills of Obama, whose coattails he rode back to relevance after decades in politics, including a failed presidential bid that ended in disgrace because of his plagiarism habit.

The problem with Biden is his lack of self-restraint and decline in cognitive skills that prevent him from speaking properly even in public, traits that could exacerbate problems for America on the world stage.

One of the most obvious and serious problems with Biden is that everything that comes out of his mouth is a potential liability. He hasn’t had to answer for it in the media, but world leaders are harsher critics than his allies at CNN who cover for him.

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz summed up the problem with Biden in one killer tweet.

“Joe Biden cannot be Commander in Chief,” he wrote Monday. “He can barely be commander of a sentence.”

Joe Biden cannot be Commander in Chief. He can barely be commander of a sentence. — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) November 2, 2020

There is something seriously wrong with Biden, but the complicit establishment media ignore it while his potential voters don’t seem to care about all of the problems with his mental acuity — or will they?

This year’s presidential election is turning out record numbers of voters and may be the most contentious yet to decide where the country is headed.

Trump has already shown himself to be a straight-talking, sharp negotiator who has brokered peace where it was previously considered impossible, while Biden has squandered his 47 years in office and is still asking for votes despite his clear mental decline.

The choice is clear for America to elect Trump as a leader who is willing — and able — to speak up for our nation’s interests at home and abroad.

