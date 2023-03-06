Parler Share
Joe Rogan attends the UFC 277 ceremonial weigh-in at American Airlines Center on July 29, 2022, in Dallas.
Joe Rogan's Biological Father Calls Him Out with a Big Challenge

 By Richard Moorhead  March 6, 2023 at 4:05pm
Joe Rogan’s father has a man-to-man challenge for his son.

Joe Rogan Sr. appeared in a February video demanding that his son meet with him in person.

“If you can’t talk to me — face to face — you’re a punka**.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

The heavily edited video features three members of the Rogan family rejecting Joe Rogan’s description of his own childhood.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Rogan Sr. vociferously rejected several claims that his son has made about his childhood, including allegations that he was responsible for domestic violence.

“You lied about me. Your father! If you lied about your father, you’d give up the world.”

The father of the podcast host and martial arts commentator hasn’t been a constant presence in his son’s life.

The Rogan of podcast fame has recounted his mother separating from his father amid alleged domestic abuse, taking the 5-year-old youth away from a troubled home, according to Sportsmanor.

Two of Rogan’s half-siblings appeared in the video with his father, also rejecting the younger Rogan’s description of the family as “Italian New Jersey psychopaths.”

“Joe, you were taken away at a very young age, okay? Unfortunately, you did not get to grow up with the man that we were fortunate enough to grow up with, that my kids were fortunate enough to grow up with,” Bridget Rogan Carselda said of her estranged sibling’s experiences.

The elder Rogan hasn’t spoken to his estranged son in 50 years, according to the Daily Mail.

Rogan Sr. described his son as corrupted by worldly riches, obtained from his career as one of the most followed media figures in America.

“You got all the money, everything, but you know what you don’t have? You don’t have no heart.”

“And I’m going to tell you something else you don’t have. You ain’t got two [testicles].”

Rogan’s father reiterated his desire for a meeting with his son in the video.

“Joe, come here, and sit down, and me and you talk, that’s it.”

“I won’t tell nobody what was said. I’m a stand-up guy, ain’t like you making up stories so I can make money.”

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




