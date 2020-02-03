SECTIONS
John Kerry Heard Lamenting 'Possibility of Bernie Sanders Taking Down the Democratic Party': Report

Former Secretary of State John Kerry attends a conference at the COP25 Climate Conference on Dec. 10, 2019, in Madrid.Pablo Blazquez Dominguez / Getty ImagesFormer Secretary of State John Kerry attends a conference at the COP25 Climate Conference on Dec. 10, 2019, in Madrid. (Pablo Blazquez Dominguez / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published February 3, 2020 at 12:55pm
Former Secretary of State John Kerry was reportedly overheard on a phone call discussing what he would need to do to enter the Democratic presidential primary race as he expressed concern about “the possibility of Bernie Sanders taking down the Democratic Party — down whole.”

NBC News political analyst Jonathan Allen tweeted on Sunday that he heard Kerry’s comments in the lobby restaurant of the Renaissance Des Moines Savery Hotel in Des Moines, Iowa.

“Maybe I’m f—ing deluding myself here,” the former Obama administration official said. He went on to explain that if he were to run, he’d have to give up making paid speeches and step down from the board of directors for Bank of America.

Kerry also said that donors like venture capitalist Doug Hickey would have to “raise a couple of million,” for him to jump in the race, adding that they “now have the reality of Bernie.”

After a surge in recent weeks, Sanders leads former Vice President Joe Biden by nearly 4 percentage points in Iowa in the RealClearPolitics average of polls.

Biden still holds the lead nationally by 3.7 percent in the RCP average.

NBC reached out to Kerry about the call later on Sunday, asking if he was contemplating jumping into the presidential race.

Do you think Bernie Sanders will be the Democratic nominee?

“Absolutely not,” was his response.

As the story grew, Kerry tweeted (and then deleted), “As I told the reporter, I am absolutely not running for President. Any report otherwise is f—ing (or categorically) false.”

“I’ve been proud to campaign with my good friend Joe Biden, who is going to win the nomination, beat Trump and make an outstanding president.”

The 76-year-old posted a second tweet with the expletive removed.

RELATED: Iowa Caucus Chairs 'Very Nervous' About Potential Nightmare Scenario: Report

Kerry was the Democratic presidential nominee in 2004, when he narrowly lost to former President George W. Bush. The final tally was 286 to 251 in the Electoral College vote.

Former Bush press secretary Ari Fleischer told Fox News on Monday, “What’s really getting lost because [Kerry] used an explicative is the part about Bernie.”

“He said Bernie is he going to destroy the Democratic Party, take the party down in whole,” Fleischer continued. “That’s what people should keep their eye on, this growing fissure in the Democratic Party and if Bernie wins here in Iowa or Bernie wins in New Hampshire, that fissure grows deep.”

Fleischer further argued that if Sanders, who hails from Vermont, “opens up 2 and 0, you have mass panic inside the Democratic Party and it’s a real grassroots sign of what the future of the Democratic Party is.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







