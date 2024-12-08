There’s going to be a new champion of talk shows when it comes to the Critics Choice Awards.

And that’s because British comedian and HBO parody-news pundit John Oliver and his show, “Last Week Tonight,” won’t be winning the title this year — bringing an end to four straight wins in the category.

Perhaps most agonizingly for Oliver and his staff, the streak appears to be based on a small technicality.

The Critics Choice Awards, run by the Critics Choice Association, recently underwent some rule changes for its nominations that directly affected Oliver and “Last Week Tonight.”

As The Hollywood Reporter pointed out, the CCA recently updated its award verbiage so that a “talk show” must “involve conversation.”

Oliver’s show generally features the eponymous host monologuing through most of the show before finishing with some sort of bit that may or may not involve a conversation.

The long-running format clearly didn’t meet the CCA’s new standards, so the organization rebranded Oliver’s show as a comedy.

That means the show would’ve had to compete with scripted comedy shows — which has a much deeper and competitive pool of candidates than talk shows, including another HBO show.

Faced with those prospects, the decision-makers at “Last Week Tonight” chose to pull out of the award show altogether, per the Reporter.

Do you think John Oliver is funny? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

As Oliver’s dominance atop the Critics Choice Awards comes to an end, it caps off a rough month for the British funnyman.

Oliver, who has never hidden his leftist ideology nor his disdain for conservatism, started off November with President-elect Donald Trump’s big victory over failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Of note, neither Oliver nor Trump are fans of each other.

Oliver reinforced that fact with his first show after the Nov. 5 election:

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.







“Yeah, it is crazy [Trump won re-election],” a bewildered Oliver said.

He added: “It’s really f***ing crazy.”

Coincidentally, if you actually viewed that video in its entirety, you would’ve noticed that Oliver does not, in fact, engage in a single conversation.

Given his show’s own murky category issues and the fact that Trump will be inaugurated on Jan. 20, it appears the British funnyman doesn’t have a whole lot to laugh about these days.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.