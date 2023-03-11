As the trial of a Georgia woman charged with murdering her 20-month-old son nears, the judge in the case has put forward unusual restraints on the media.

Leilani Simon, 22, was arrested on Nov. 21. She has been charged with malice murder, concealing the death of another, false report of a crime and false statements or writings in connection with the death of her son, Quinton, according to WTOC-TV.

Police allege she killed her 20-month-old son, Quinton, and dumped his body in a Savannah landfill.

Simon’s arraignment hearing on the charges has been scheduled for March 23, according to WASV-TV.

In advance of that, the Chatham County judge issued rules for members of the media covering the trial, according to WSAV-TV.

Any outlet covering the trial must agree to the 15 rules in advance, obtain prior permission to bring cameras into the court and agree to allow for the option of pool coverage.

Videos or images of Leilani Simon in handcuffs are banned, as are images of Simon that show her speaking with her lawyers or the reactions of family members to what goes on in court.

Superior Court Judge Tammy Stokes had earlier ruled she would allow cameras on a case-by-case basis, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

The prosecution and defense had both argued against any cameras or livestreaming, according to WJCL-TV.

Prosecutor Timothy Dean took his stand based on privacy for the slain toddler’s siblings.

Defense attorney Joseph Vigneri cited the need for an impartial jury in his objection.

Leilani Simon, who has been behind bars for 100 days, is asking for bond to be released from jail.

Georgia law requires bond be set within 90 days of a suspect being in custody, according to the The U.S. Sun.

Last month, Stokes ordered the Department of Family and Children Services to turn over to the prosecution records concerning Leilani Simon, according to WTOC-TV.

The agency had fought against allowing access to the records.

Quinton Simon’s body was found in a Savannah landfill weeks after he went missing.

Leilani Simon had initially claimed that she believed someone had taken the child, according to the New York Post.

