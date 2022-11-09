Parler Share
News
Students at Arizona State University wait in a long line on campus to vote in Tempe, Arizona, on Tuesday.
Students at Arizona State University wait in a long line on campus to vote in Tempe, Arizona, on Tuesday. Maricopa County, home to Tempe, had problems in voting machines that led Republicans to go to court. (John Moore / Getty Images)

Judge Issues Ruling on Republicans' Emergency Request to Keep Polls Open Amid Voting Machine Chaos

 By Joe Saunders  November 8, 2022 at 8:51pm
Parler Share

Arizona Republicans had one loss Tuesday before the votes were even counted, and the whole country is watching.

A judge Tuesday evening denied an emergency motion filed by the Republican National Committee to extend voting hours in Arizona’s most populous county after technical problems plagued voting sites, according to KTAR-FM.

“By preventing voters from obtaining and casting a ballot within a reasonable period of time, these pervasive tabulator malfunctions have effectively truncated the 13 hour voting period secured by state law,” the lawsuit alleged.

The judge in the case wasn’t buying it, Fox News reported.

“The court does not have evidence there was a voter who was precluded the right to vote from what was presented,” the judge said, according to Fox.

Trending:
Fetterman Declares Republicans Will Take Early Election Lead Before 'Dramatic' Overnight Comeback for Democrats

Other plaintiffs in the lawsuit were Republican Kari Lake, who is battling Democrat Katie Hobbs for governor, and Republican Blake Masters, who is trying to unseat Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly.

A Masters’ campaign lawyer argued that the election snafu was critical.

Do you think this will hurt Republicans in the election?

“It’s entirely possible this issue” could determine “our governor for the next four years, and the majority control of the United States Senate,” the lawyer said, according to Fox.

“If the margin of victory or loss is so close that it could determine the outcome, then we’ll come back to you, and we’ll argue about what to do about these ballots.”

The problem became evident almost immediately after voting opened on Tuesday, adding an element of chaos to Arizona elections that were already being closely watched across the country because the outcome could determine control of the U.S. Senate.

Tuesday afternoon, county election officials announced the source of the problem — printer settings in tabulation machines at the voting sites had been set incorrectly.

Related:
Watch: 'Where Woke Goes to Die': DeSantis Gives Fiery Victory Lap Speech - Met with Thunderous Applause

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced the motion Tuesday evening.

“The widespread issues — in an election administered by Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs — are completely unacceptable, especially as Republicans flock to the polls to vote in-person on Election Day,” McDaniel wrote in a Twitter post.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Judge Issues Ruling on Republicans' Emergency Request to Keep Polls Open Amid Voting Machine Chaos
Shepard Smith and His Team Are First to Be Fired as CNBC Cleans House
Unhinged MSNBC Contributor Vows to Investigate Elon Musk, Strip Him of US Citizenship if Possible
'It's Going to Be Ugly': Democrats Are Virtually Throwing In the Towel in Florida - Report
Biden Goes Full Monarch, Erupts on Governors Who Dare to Oppose His Plan
See more...

Conversation