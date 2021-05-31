Vice President Kamala Harris, seeking to recover from a social media gaffe that led Twitter users to rebuke her en masse, effectively responded to critics Sunday by sending out a Memorial Day message that actually mentioned service members.

On Saturday, Harris had tweeted an image of herself with the caption, “Enjoy the long weekend.”

Enjoy the long weekend. pic.twitter.com/ilGOrod4AW — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 29, 2021

The led to a deluge of comments wondering if the nation’s vice president understood that Memorial Day was created to honor the nation’s war dead.

Unbelievably disappointed that there is no mention as to why there is a “long weekend”. This is a picture of our son, PFC Paul Cuzzupe who can’t enjoy the weekend as he died defending our freedom. pic.twitter.com/djHiP09fnU — Michael Kirk 🇺🇸 (@Flaskinsfan) May 29, 2021

In case you need to be reminded why we have a long weekend. pic.twitter.com/MlDfG2po3m — C W (@c_l_williamsons) May 29, 2021

Real misfire here. It is a long weekend. It’s also Memorial Day weekend, which means far more that our government officials should acknowledge: a time to remember and honor the millions of Americans who lost their lives in our nation’s defense https://t.co/RCPwPf4TdL https://t.co/xKyyaOkkQA — Paul Szoldra (@PaulSzoldra) May 29, 2021

We are a blessed country because of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country. God bless them and their families every day, not just this #MemorialDay❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/n34wlbSV03 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) May 31, 2021

On Sunday, Harris got with the program, tweeting, “Throughout our history our service men and women have risked everything to defend our freedoms and our country. As we prepare to honor them on Memorial Day, we remember their service and their sacrifice.”

Throughout our history our service men and women have risked everything to defend our freedoms and our country. As we prepare to honor them on Memorial Day, we remember their service and their sacrifice. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 30, 2021

Others shared a message to ensure the meaning of the day was not forgotten.

“In our observances this Memorial Day, we honor the brave Americans who paid the highest price for their commitment to the ideals of peace, freedom, and justice. Our debt to them can be paid only by our own recommitment to preserving those same ideals.” – President Ronald Reagan pic.twitter.com/d7AqZqstvk — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 31, 2021

Today, we celebrate all those we lost while serving their country. May the families of our fallen heroes find peace & may we never forget freedom isn’t free. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/UPP0zFyypY — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) May 31, 2021

Fox Nation host Pete Hegseth, a veteran, offered his thoughts on how to celebrate Memorial Day.

“One, make sure you do something intentional to remember the fallen. And then pass that on to your kids, the people you can influence. And find a Memorial Day event in your community to go support, and to personalize the day,” he told Fox News.

“And if you can’t, then make sure you find time to sit your kids or your grandkids down and explain to them the concept of Memorial Day, the size and scope of the sacrifice that has been paid at the altar of freedom for them, so they understand the appreciation for them and why it’s so special. It’s not a mattress sale day, it’s much bigger than that,” he said.

“And the second thing is, have a big ol’ party. Celebrate the day, their lives. Those who didn’t make it back from the battlefield would want those who did to enjoy the day, to enjoy the family, enjoy their freedoms.”

