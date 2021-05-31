News
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the graduation and commissioning ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, on Friday.
Kamala Harris Tries to Recover from Memorial Day Misfire with New Tweet

Jack Davis May 31, 2021 at 8:25am

Vice President Kamala Harris, seeking to recover from a social media gaffe that led Twitter users to rebuke her en masse, effectively responded to critics Sunday by sending out a Memorial Day message that actually mentioned service members.

On Saturday, Harris had tweeted an image of herself with the caption, “Enjoy the long weekend.”

The led to a deluge of comments wondering if the nation’s vice president understood that Memorial Day was created to honor the nation’s war dead.

On Sunday, Harris got with the program, tweeting, “Throughout our history our service men and women have risked everything to defend our freedoms and our country. As we prepare to honor them on Memorial Day, we remember their service and their sacrifice.”

Others shared a message to ensure the meaning of the day was not forgotten.

Fox Nation host Pete Hegseth, a veteran, offered his thoughts on how to celebrate Memorial Day.

“One, make sure you do something intentional to remember the fallen. And then pass that on to your kids, the people you can influence. And find a Memorial Day event in your community to go support, and to personalize the day,” he told Fox News.

“And if you can’t, then make sure you find time to sit your kids or your grandkids down and explain to them the concept of Memorial Day, the size and scope of the sacrifice that has been paid at the altar of freedom for them, so they understand the appreciation for them and why it’s so special. It’s not a mattress sale day, it’s much bigger than that,” he said.

“And the second thing is, have a big ol’ party. Celebrate the day, their lives. Those who didn’t make it back from the battlefield would want those who did to enjoy the day, to enjoy the family, enjoy their freedoms.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




