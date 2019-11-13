Rev. Graham Sounds Off on Kanye's Sunday Services, Cheers West for Spreading Gospel Message

Evangelist Franklin Graham praised rapper Kanye West on Tuesday for “reaching a whole new group of people” with the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

“I’m thrilled to read @KanyeWest is using his testimony of what God has done in his life to point people to Jesus Christ,” Graham tweeted.

I’m thrilled to read @KanyeWest is using his testimony of what God has done in his life to point people to Jesus Christ. He shares that God has called him to hold Sunday Service Experiences w/music & the preaching of God’s Word. This is reaching a whole new group of people. 1/2 — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) November 12, 2019

“He shares that God has called him to hold Sunday Service Experiences w/music & the preaching of God’s Word. This is reaching a whole new group of people,” he added.

TRENDING: Fox News Contributor Defies Network's Ban and Names 'Whistleblower' in Segment That Turns Awkward

Graham also tweeted out an article by Fox News contributor and former Catholic priest Jonathan Morris about attending one of West’s “Sunday Services” in Los Angeles on Sunday.

.@KanyeWest also has a new album called #JesusIsKing & is doing what he believes, even if it goes against the liberal beliefs of most in the entertainment industry. Pray that he will keep his eyes focused on Jesus & that God would guide & protect him. 2/2 https://t.co/xJ1sUZFKhA — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) November 12, 2019

“@KanyeWest also has a new album called #JesusIsKing & is doing what he believes, even if it goes against the liberal beliefs of most in the entertainment industry,” Graham wrote.

Do you think Kanye could help foster a Christian revival in the U.S.? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (19 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“Pray that he will keep his eyes focused on Jesus & that God would guide & protect him.”

Morris described West’s Sunday Service as “one part hip-hop concert, two parts Gospel choir bonanza, one part West being West and three parts Billy Graham-style revival, complete with the preaching of the Gospel message of salvation and an altar call to accept Jesus into your life.

“The music, dancing and preaching were choreographed perfectly, with West in full producer mode, calling audibles to his many assistants throughout the two and a half-hour service,” he wrote.

That said, Morris left the experience with a few takeaways.

First, he said he believes West’s faith and desire to spread the Gospel are sincere.

RELATED: Pastor Who Deserted Christianity Now Says Trump Is 'Damaging to the Gospel'

Based on interviews with those in attendance, the former clergyman found that Sunday Services are bringing young people into an “encounter with God.”

Morris was also encouraged that the events “may serve as a providential spiritual catalyst for the more than 25 percent of Americans who say they are unaffiliated with any religion.”

Finally, the commentator credited West for “being fearless in the face of massive criticism from the entertainment world and others for doing what he is doing.”

“He says and does what he believes even when this goes against the liberal beliefs of most people in his world.”

KHOU reported on Tuesday that West will be bringing his Sunday Service to Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church on Nov. 17

The megachurch is attended by 50,000 people each week, and millions more view its services on television and online around the world.

Osteen extended an invitation to West about two weeks ago.

The Texas preacher will interview West at his 11 a.m. service. According to TMZ, the service will be broadcast live on SiriusXM.

West is expected to bring his traveling choir to Houston, and he will perform with them during Sunday’s nighttime service at Lakewood.

Who knows? Kanye West may just be at the forefront of the next Great Awakening to hit the United States.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.