Kavanaugh To Be Introduced at Hearing by a ‘Liberal Feminist’ and Condeleezza Rice

When Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is introduced to the Senate Judiciary Committee next week for the hearings that will determine if he reaches the high court, one of those speaking will be Lisa Blatt, a self-described “liberal feminist lawyer.”

Kavanaugh, picked by President Donald Trump to succeed retired Justice Anthony Kennedy, will also be introduced by Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, and Condoleezza Rice, who served as secretary of state in the administration of former President George W. Bush, CNN reported.

BREAKING: Supreme Court nominee Brett #Kavanaugh will be introduced at his confirmation hearing Tuesday by former SecState Condi Rice, Sen. Rob Portman and Lisa Blatt, a liberal #SCOTUS litigator who has praised him. pic.twitter.com/3Z72h43SgO — Richard Wolf (@richardjwolf) August 28, 2018

Blatt, a former clerk to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, earlier this month urged Democrats to support Kavanaugh.

“Because I am a liberal Democrat and feminist, I expect my friends on the left will criticize me for speaking up for Kavanaugh. But we all benefit from having smart, qualified and engaged judges on our highest court, regardless of the administration that nominates them,” Blatt wrote in a commentary piece for Politico.

Blatt argued that Democrats trying to make an issue out of Kavanaugh’s potential rulings on the Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion should stop their antics. She reminded Democrats that the GOP has risen to the occasion when it was time to support qualified justices.

“It’s easy to forget that the 41 Republican senators who voted to confirm Ginsburg knew she was a solid vote in favor of Roe, but nonetheless voted for her because of her overwhelming qualifications,” she wrote.

Fair is fair, she reminded Senate Democrats.

“Just as a Democratic nominee with similar credentials and mainstream legal views deserves to be confirmed, so too does Kavanaugh — not because he will come out the way I want in each case or even most cases, but because he will do the job with dignity, intelligence, empathy and integrity,” she wrote.

Her summation was simple.

“Democrats should quit attacking Kavanaugh — full stop. It is unbecoming to block him simply because they want to, and they risk alienating intelligent people who see the obvious: He is the most qualified conservative for the job,” she wrote.

Kavanaugh’s hearing begins Tuesday and is likely to last for three to four days. To date, Democrats have opposed Kavanaugh much as they did Neil Gorsuch, Trump’s first Supreme Court nominee.

Rice and Kavanaugh both held positions in the George W. Bush White House, the Washington Examiner reported. Rice serving as national security advisor prior to becoming secretary of state. Kavanaugh worked as associate counsel prior to becoming White House staff secretary.

Portman also worked with Kavanaugh in the Bush White House, the Dayton Daily News reported.

Portman called the nominee “a man of great compassion and great humility with a big heart.”

Democrats have recently sought to delay the confirmation hearing by claiming that the guilty plea of Michael Cohen, the former lawyer to President Donald Trump, could provide information relevant to the nomination. Republicans have rejected that request.

