Kavanaugh’s Young Daughters Rushed Out of Hearing as Things Turn Ugly

Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill Sept. 4, 2018, in Washington, D.C.Drew Angerer / Getty ImagesSupreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill Sept. 4, 2018, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
at 1:36pm
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s daughters were taken out of his U.S. Senate confirmation hearing after multiple protesters loudly interrupted the proceedings.

“The two, Margaret (13) and Liza (10), were taken out by their mother, Ashley, as the hearing got ‘hot,’ said one insider,” according to the Washington Examiner.

“And at times hecklers in the audience shouted out, apparently scaring the young girls there to support their father. One screamed, ‘This is a mockery. This is a travesty of justice. Cancel Brett Kavanaugh, adjourn the hearing,’” the Examiner added.

Kavanaugh had introduced his entire family, including his children, to the Senate Judiciary Committee during his opening remarks.

“Our daughters Margaret and Liza thank the committee for arranging a day off from school today,” the judge joked.

On the night of his nomination by President Donald Trump, Kavanaugh said, “I have two spirited daughters, Margaret and Liza. Margaret loves sports and she loves to read. Liza loves sports and she loves to talk,” he joked and then playfully gave his daughter “five.”

Shortly into Tuesday’s hearing, a woman yelled out that Kavanaugh would “overturn” her daughter’s future as she held up a T-shirt with pictures of her daughter. Still, another yelled, “If you vote for Brett Kavanagh, we will replace you.”

Others screamed out in high pitched protests difficult to understand.

The proceedings were not only interrupted by members of the public sitting in the audience, but the Democrat senators on the Judiciary Committee.

Just seconds into Chairman Chuck Grassley’s opening statement, Democrats began to interrupt him and asked to postpone the hearings, citing the fact that 42,000 Kavanaugh-related documents were released to the committee on Monday.

Grassley countered that since Trump’s nomination of Kavanaugh on July 9, committee members have received over one million pages of documents concerning the Washington, D.C., court of appeals judge, which is more than the past five nominees combined.

Watch: Democrats Stall Kavanaugh Hearing in Wild Opening Seconds, Push for Delay

Democrat Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey called the hearings “unconstitutional” while Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut asked that the hearing be adjourned because it will be “tainted and stained forever.”

The Washington Times reported that Democrats interrupted the proceedings 44 times during the first hour.

“Proper respect and decorum, plus how we normally have done business in a hearing like this,” Grassley said in response. “We wouldn’t be having all these motions. This is something I’ve never gone through before in 15 Supreme Court nominations. I want to be patient … but I don’t think we should have to listen to the same thing three or four times. I would like to have this be a peaceful session.”

Committee member Sen. Orrin G. Hatch, R-Utah, stated some Democrats were grandstanding during the hearing for the sake of their presidential political ambitions, presumably referring to Booker and California Sen. Kamala Harris.

“We have folks who want to run for president, who want their moment in the spotlight, who want that coveted TV clip,” Hatch said. “Frankly, I wish we could drop all the nonsense.”

MSNBC correspondent Kasie Hunt reported that Democrats “plotted (a) coordinated protest strategy over the holiday weekend” in a conference call led by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“All agreed to disrupt and protest the hearing,” Hunt tweeted.

