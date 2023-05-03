Fate of Kevin Costner's Future on Hit Series 'Yellowstone' Revealed: Report

Actor Kevin Costner will not be returning to the show “Yellowstone,” after its fifth season ends, according to a new report.

According to a report from Entertainment Tonight, based on sources ET did not name, the end of Costner’s time on the show comes amid “alleged drama” between Costner and the show’s co-creator, Taylor Sheridan. Costner plays the character of John Dutton on the popular show.

Kevin Costner is leaving ‘YELLOWSTONE’ after 5 seasons due to alleged drama with Taylor Sheridan. (Source: https://t.co/pZMCSEuXTO) pic.twitter.com/RAFHgXiQ0O — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 3, 2023



A report in the New York Post took the show’s difficulties a step further.

According to the Post report, based on sources that were not named, the show will end after the second half of its current season, season five, is filmed.

The Post said that the picture is even worse for fans of the show, reporting that “Right now, however, it’s not known when the show will air again. In fact, it’s not known when it will even film.”

Between clashing egos and the writers’ strike, the Post said the future of the show is highly uncertain.

“We’re hoping it will be worked out. It’s too big a show for things not to be worked out. Hopefully, Kevin will return for the remaining episodes if everyone works together, but it looks like ‘Yellowstone’ will end after this season,” the Post quoted what it called a “production source” as saying.

The Post report said Costner had been ready to shoot new episodes at a time when no scripts were ready.

Are you a fan of “Yellowstone?” Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Kevin’s been extremely cooperative with working with Taylor and his production company, 101 Studios. They were supposed to shoot the second chapter of Season 5 late last year, but they just didn’t have the scripts,” the Post quotes its “Hollywood source” as saying.

“Taylor is overburdened and Kevin made himself available at the beginning of the year, but again, nothing was ready. Kevin had already committed to making his other movies. He had given the producers his schedule,” the source said.

“In the entertainment industry, you can’t keep yourself in a holding pattern and available while the producers are not getting their act together with the scripts. There was nothing to shoot,” the source said.

The ET report said that two months ago, scheduling issues led to rumors the show might end sooner than expected.

ET also noted that a “Yellowstone” spinoff starring Matthew McConaughey is moving forward.

Costner’s wife, Christine Baumgartner, recently filed for divorce, according to the New York Post. Costner and the handbag designer were married for 18 years.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” a representative for Costner said in a statement.

A report in the Daily Mail said that Baumgartner had allegedly told the actor that the time spent on “Yellowstone” was negatively impacting their family life and that she wanted him to quit the show.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.