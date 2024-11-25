'What Are You Going to Do?': Whoopi Goldberg Has Enough, Shuts Down 'The View' Co-Host Whining About Trump

The ladies on “The View” have had a tough few weeks, to put it mildly.

They watched helplessly as the nation handed their political adversary complete control over the federal government in a complete rebuke of all the woke nonsense they’ve been spouting out for nearly a decade now.

In more recent days, their hosts have endured the humiliation of being forced to read legal notes on the air over various defamatory accusations they’ve thrown at allies of President-elect Donald Trump.

It just keeps getting worse for them as the cultural and political momentum continues to tilt Trump’s way.

That trend continued to escalate Monday to the point of infighting between co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Ana Navarro.

When Whoopi Goldberg is the one bucking against anti-Trump rhetoric, you know the left is in serious trouble.







The exchange began when Goldberg suggested that the anti-Trump left’s only option at this point is to “wait and see” what the Trump administration does.

Navarro attacked that comment, exclaiming that she can’t “wait and see” when she believes the man soon to be in charge is a literal “dictator.”

This whipped up the whole panel into a bit of a frenzy, with Goldberg in particular appearing rather agitated.

“There’s nothing to be done until you know what you’re fighting,” Goldberg said. “Pissing in the wind doesn’t help, you just get a wet face.”

Navarro then doubled down.

“What I’m saying is I have no false expectations that at 78, he’s going to, all of a sudden, turn into another human being … I spent weeks telling people that he was apocalyptic. I’m not going to change now … I think that’s when we lose credibility,” Navarro said.

“But here’s the thing,” Goldberg said back, “you lose credibility in many different ways. If you don’t know what you’re talking about, and you accuse him of something, then they’re going to blow it back. That’s why I’m saying we need to wait and see …”

This infighting on the left is by no means exclusive to “The View.” It’s a more widespread problem caused by lies trickled down from the high echelons of leftism.

You see, among the academics, media elites, Democrat donors, and party leaders, many on the left knew they were lying and exaggerating when they called Trump a fascist.

Members of the movement below them, however — the foot soldiers who don’t necessarily create the left’s narratives, but nonetheless accept and herald them passionately (Ana Navarro, for example) — didn’t know it was a lie.

They took those threats seriously.

So while those who created the lies and knew better are quickly pivoting away (take Joe and Mika Brzezinski, for example, who decided to make peace with Trump), those below them, the left-wing foot soldiers who took those lies seriously, cannot.

They still believe a literal fascist dictator is about to take control of the country.

So in the weeks, months and years ahead, this infighting will not only continue, it will destroy what’s left of the left-wing coalition.

As Trump proves to be a competent, conservative leader — and when those lefties eventually realize that fascism, in fact, did not take root in this country — more and more of those foot soldiers will become disillusioned.

They’ll begin to realize they were lied to.

That argument on “The View” is representative of a larger breaking apart that’s about to happen on the woke left.

We beat them, but don’t get too comfortable. We’ll still have to contend with whatever liberal movement sweeps in to replace it.

