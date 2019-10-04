Kind Police Officer Holds Fussy Baby at Restaurant So Mother Can Eat

A Kentucky State Police trooper is receiving praise for going out of his way to help a mother with her fussy baby.

State Trooper Aaron Hampton, 27, was eating dinner on Sept. 29 with several other KSP troopers at a Mexican restaurant in central Kentucky. Soon, he noticed a mother who was struggling to both eat and entertain her crying 3-month-old son at the same time.

Tabatha Corbitt, 29, was standing up holding her son, Zerak, while trying to eat with the other hand.

Trooper Hampton, a father of a 15-month-old, instantly empathized with the stressed out mom and told WBKO God “put it on his heart” to offer a helping hand.

“I have a child of my own so I know how that goes. God put it on my heart to go and help her out,” he said.

“She agreed. Kinda reluctant she said he doesn’t like strangers but he came to me right away. Kinda smiled and laughed. Cried a little bit at first I told him to stop resisting and he was fine after that.”

Corbitt told the New York Post that it was a “heartwarming” moment.

“He got up from the table filled with other troopers to devote his attention to my baby so I could eat!” she said.

Karen Cox, Corbitt’s mother, captured the touching moment and shared the photo with police support page Kentucky Going Blue, where it quickly went viral.

Trooper Hampton commented on the now-viral post and said that the KSP taught him “the lesson of service over self,” something he said he and his colleagues try to live out every day.

Hampton’s wife, Kristen, echoed her husband’s statement and told WBKO he and his colleagues often help people and that she’s glad her husband is going viral for such a good reason.

“This is my husband and I am so proud of him!” she said. “We have a one year old and we know exactly what that’s like!”

“It is really cool though because he does help people a lot, but this time he actually got recognition.”

Even though many people are praising him for the kind act, Trooper Hampton remains humble and is giving all of the glory to God.

“All glory goes to God,” he later told the New York Post. “We had a fallen trooper, Eric Chrisman, who said ‘God first, family second, and everyone is family.’ We treat everyone like we want our family treated.”

