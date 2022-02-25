Share
Lifestyle

Kindergartners Get Shock Surprise After Teacher Reaches Into Box

 By Amanda Thomason  February 25, 2022 at 11:17am
Share

Robin Hughes is a special education teacher who lived in Kentucky but moved to Florida and now teaches at SouthShore Charter Academy in Riverview.

She recently noticed that as she read a book about snow, her students looked puzzled. When she asked how many had experienced snow, only two students raised their hands, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

It was Florida, after all, but Hughes knew she had to do something to bring the fantastical winter element to life.



Her sister, Amber Estes, still lived in Kentucky — so she begged her to help.

Trending:
Biden's Press Conference a Total Disaster, Completely Blows Up in His Face - World Sees How Weak He Is

“So I said, ‘I want you to make me a snowman, and I want you to overnight him to me and see if he can make it to the school — because I want these children in Florida to see snow,'” Hughes told WLEX-TV.



Estes was hesitant, citing the recent lack of snow.

“So I said to her, ‘We haven’t had a measurable amount of snow,’ I was making every excuse in the world, and I accepted the challenge because I knew that I would never have to live up to it,” Estes explained.

But then the area got a good dose of snow. Estes kept her promise and put together a small snowman, insulated him as much as she could and sent him off to the Sunshine State.



“So we put him inside the packaging, we wrapped him up in that foil, and we put ice packs in, we sealed him up, we — there was Styrofoam around the box,” she explained. “Off he went down to the local UPS store.”

SouthShore Charter Academy shared the exciting unboxing on its Facebook page. School officials decided that if the snowman had made it intact, they would name him “Lucky,” and if he’d melted, they’d call him “Puddle.”



Related:
14-Year-Old Girl Arrested After Allegedly Trying to Hire Hitman in Sick Valentine's Day Murder Plot

“So then we went to the classroom and had the kids open it and just the pure joy of seeing that snowman … it was just … To me, that’s what teaching’s about,” Hughes said.

Lucky sports blueberries for eyes and buttons, a carrot for a nose and sticks for arms, but to the kids at SouthShore he’s pure magic.

“As a teacher and a human, it’s amazing how the smallest little thing can make a huge impact,” Hughes told Newsweek. “I think of the analogy of the pebble going into the pond and the ripple effect. It may be really small, but the impact can go on and on. I won’t stop doing little things for my students.”

All good things must come to an end, though, and as much as the traveling snowman has been appreciated and loved, he’s also not going to last forever.

Lucky has been lovingly preserved and made plenty of media appearances — which is more than most snowmen can boast — but he isn’t done teaching lessons yet. On Earth Day, he’ll be allowed to melt and water a plant, which will be kept in his memory.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Kindergartners Get Shock Surprise After Teacher Reaches Into Box
Man Breaks Own Record with Amazingly Trained Cattle Dog: 'I Lost My Mind'
Gabby Petito Foundation Unveils New Project: 'It's What People Need'
Mother Uncovers Hidden 'Coraline' Door in New House After Noticing Tiny Detail
Woman Launches Lawsuit After DNA Test Reveals Terrible Truth
See more...

Conversation