Kyle Rittenhouse is stepping up his fight against the media with a video game that calls the media turkeys and invites players to shoot at them.

Rittenhouse, who was acquitted of multiple charges against him in a trial that was the dramatic aftermath of the 2020 riots that took place in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is promoting a video game called “Kyle Rittenhouse’s Turkey Shoot.”

The website Rittenhousegame.com, which markets the video game, invites gamers to “Play as Kyle Rittenhouse to destroy fake news turkeys in a simple point n’ shoot game for all ages to enjoy!” and to “shoot the Fake News turkeys that attack Kyle.”

The site says profits will be used to “sue the leftwing media organizations for defamation.”

Rittenhouse tweeted about the game’s launch.

I am releasing a video game to fight back against the fake news! It’s called Kyle Rittenhouse’s TURKEY SHOOT. Go to https://t.co/0sMQGRY56t and pre-order the game now! pic.twitter.com/ugHLH5Unki — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) June 23, 2022

“From the very beginning, I did nothing wrong, but that didn’t stop the media from smearing my name,” Rittenhouse said in the video.

“It’s time to fight back against the fake news machine,” he said.

Should Kyle Rittenhouse sue media outlets over their coverage of him? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (16 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“The media is nothing but a bunch of turkeys with nothing better to do than push their lying agenda and destroy innocent people’s lives,” he said.

The promotional video shows turkeys labeled “fake news” and “MSDNC” being blasted.

Rittenhouse earlier launched the Media Accountability Project, which he has said will result in lawsuits against media outlets that all but convicted him of murder for shooting three men in self-defense during the riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020. Two of the men died. Rittenhouse was cleared of all charges in November.

Mint Chip, the CEO of Mint Studios, which developed the game, said this is more than another game, according to the Washington Examiner.

“We had to step in to help Kyle after we saw what was done to him. Before the trial, you couldn’t even mention his name in a positive manner on social media without getting banned. The truth literally got you suspended. We fight for the truth,” he said.

Rittenhouse said he was not going to simply accept what was done to him by the media.

“The media has attacked me from day one, and now it’s my turn to fight back,” Rittenhouse said. “That’s why I’ve decided to launch the Kyle Rittenhouse Turkey Shoot video game and partner with Mint Studios to create a fun and interactive way to get everyone involved in holding the media accountable.”

“We’re going against the fake news turkeys but also going toe to toe with Big Tech for censoring the truth,” Rittenhouse said.

Todd McMurtry, who represented Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann during his defamation cases that resulted in multiple settlements, has joined the Rittenhouse legal team, according to Fox News.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.