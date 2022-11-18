Kyle Rittenhouse Teases Future Congressional Run as He Meets with House Republicans in DC

On Nov. 17, 2021, Kyle Rittenhouse did not know if he would be a free young man in the days to come or face prison for an act of self-defense.

One year later, Rittenhouse was posting a photo of the U.S. Capitol and suggesting that when he gets old enough, he might make it there.

Rittenhouse had his photo taken outside the Capitol and shared it on Twitter on Thursday with the caption, “T-minus 5 years until I call this place my office?” He also shared a photo of himself at the Lincoln Memorial.

The minimum age for a member of Congress is 25. Rittenhouse, who was born in 2003, would be eligible to run for Congress in 2028.

T-minus 5 years until I call this place my office?

💪🇺🇸💼 pic.twitter.com/s8ghHzf477 — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) November 18, 2022

“The way for a young man to rise is to improve himself every way he can, never suspecting that anybody wishes to hinder him.“ -Abraham Lincoln 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/TVueiubCfH — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) November 18, 2022

Rittenhouse, whose acquittal on Nov. 19, 2021, rocked the nation, visited Washington on Thursday for a pro-Second Amendment event.

He met legislators and gun rights supporters at the Conservative Partnership Institute office near the Capitol, where he talked about his experiences and answered questions from those in attendance, according to The Hill.

Great to get together last night with so many passionate advocates for the Second Amendment, including @ThisIsKyleR and Rep.-elect @EricBurlison. The GOA team looks forward to continuing our work with you in defense of our #2Arights. pic.twitter.com/dqLsiT22Jw — Erich Pratt (@erichmpratt) November 18, 2022



“[Rittenhouse] is a powerful example of why we must never give an inch on our Second Amendment rights, and his perseverance and love for our country was an inspiration to the caucus,” Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert said in a statement. Boebert is co-chair of the House’s Second Amendment Caucus along with Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who was also at the event.

In a tweet, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia called Rittenhouse “a true advocate for the Second Amendment.”

Great to see Kyle Rittenhouse tonight. A true advocate for the Second Amendment. Our great 2A literally saved his life, and I will always defend our right to keep and bear arms.@ThisIsKyleR pic.twitter.com/rryN92grpV — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 18, 2022



Rittenhouse issued a statement about his pride and pleasure at being invited to the event.

“I’m 19 and just got to speak with leaders of the greatest country on earth! This was an amazing evening where I got to share my story and discuss the importance of the Second Amendment,” he said. “Even while the radical left continues to sue me and disparage my name, I know these great leaders have my back.”

Rittenhouse faced various charges related to the shootings of three men, two of them fatal, during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020.

After one of the most prominent trials in American history, the jury found Rittenhouse not guilty of all charges.

In a January interview, Rittenhouse spoke about his faith.

“God has been with me from the beginning,” he said. “My connection with God has grown way stronger. I pray to him every day. He’s helped me through so much and he’s helped open the doors and guide me in the right direction.”

