Parler Share
News

Kyle Rittenhouse Teases Future Congressional Run as He Meets with House Republicans in DC

 By Jack Davis  November 18, 2022 at 4:50pm
Parler Share

On Nov. 17, 2021, Kyle Rittenhouse did not know if he would be a free young man in the days to come or face prison for an act of self-defense.

One year later, Rittenhouse was posting a photo of the U.S. Capitol and suggesting that when he gets old enough, he might make it there.

Rittenhouse had his photo taken outside the Capitol and shared it on Twitter on Thursday with the caption, “T-minus 5 years until I call this place my office?” He also shared a photo of himself at the Lincoln Memorial.

The minimum age for a member of Congress is 25. Rittenhouse, who was born in 2003, would be eligible to run for Congress in 2028.

Trending:
We Have the Photos: Biden's Cheat Sheet Makes Appearance as He Humiliates US Abroad

Rittenhouse, whose acquittal on Nov. 19, 2021, rocked the nation, visited Washington on Thursday for a pro-Second Amendment event.

He met legislators and gun rights supporters at the Conservative Partnership Institute office near the Capitol, where he talked about his experiences and answered questions from those in attendance, according to The Hill.


“[Rittenhouse] is a powerful example of why we must never give an inch on our Second Amendment rights, and his perseverance and love for our country was an inspiration to the caucus,” Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert said in a statement. Boebert is co-chair of the House’s Second Amendment Caucus along with Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who was also at the event.

In a tweet, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene  of Georgia called Rittenhouse “a true advocate for the Second Amendment.”

Related:
Man Who Allegedly Fired First as Rioters Chased Rittenhouse Arrested on New Charges: Report


Rittenhouse issued a statement about his pride and pleasure at being invited to the event.

“I’m 19 and just got to speak with leaders of the greatest country on earth! This was an amazing evening where I got to share my story and discuss the importance of the Second Amendment,” he said. “Even while the radical left continues to sue me and disparage my name, I know these great leaders have my back.”

Rittenhouse faced various charges related to the shootings of three men, two of them fatal, during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020.

After one of the most prominent trials in American history, the jury found Rittenhouse not guilty of all charges.

In a January interview, Rittenhouse spoke about his faith.

“God has been with me from the beginning,” he said. “My connection with God has grown way stronger. I pray to him every day. He’s helped me through so much and he’s helped open the doors and guide me in the right direction.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Kyle Rittenhouse Teases Future Congressional Run as He Meets with House Republicans in DC
Lee Zeldin is 'Seriously Considering' Major Move that Could Shake Up the GOP
Driver Pulls Out Gun on Wrong Man, Knows It's Over After Catching What's in Rear-View Mirror, Police Say
Mike Rowe Issues Warning About 'Hideous' Workforce Trend That's Unprecedented in US History
'Extreme Weather Event' Set to Slam Into Western New York, Bills Game Moved as Several Feet of Snow Expected
See more...

Conversation