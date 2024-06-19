Landlord Allegedly Burns Family of 4 in Fire Pit, Creating Horrific Scene as Police Arrive

A Florida man has been charged with murder after he allegedly killed a family of four that had been renting a home he owned and burned their remains in a fire pit on his property.

Police say what had been a missing persons case became a homicide investigation when a man, a woman, and two children were found burned in the Hudson, Florida, yard of 25-year-old Rory Atwood.

Hudson is located in Pasco County about 45 miles north of Tampa and police said Atwood had rented a property to the family, who was reported missing last week.

Last Friday, the Pasco Sheriff’s Office put out an alert on its Facebook page asking the public to help them find 26-year-old Rain Mancini and 25-year-old Phillip Zilliot II.

Also missing were two children, Karma Zilliot age 6, and Phillip Zilliot III age 5.

According to police and USA Today, Mancini and Phillip Zilliot II were at the home of Atwood on June 12 or June 13 just days after he evicted them from their home.

Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco said at a news conference on Saturday that human remains had been found at Atwood’s home by a cadaver dog but that the investigation was ongoing.

The discovery came after an initial search of the grounds yielded nothing suspicious.

Is America getting more dangerous? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Nocco asked anyone keeping up with the case to pray for the family.

“If there wasn’t evil in this world, we wouldn’t have to pray as much,” he said.

According to the sheriff, Atwood claimed during an interview with investigators that 12 days after he evicted the family, the two adults showed up at his home and attacked him with a knife and a gun.

Nocco explained the suspect claimed he shot both Mancini and Phillip Zilliot II during a fight.

He said he dragged both of them to the backyard where a fire was already burning to dispose of their bodies.

Atwood also allegedly admitted he burned a sofa in the fire pit as well as the gun that was used to shoot the couple. He also allegedly said he believed the couple’s two missing children were dead and had already been burned in the fire.

The suspect told police he believed the children were murdered by their parents before they entered his home.

Investigators did not buy Atwood’s account of the events and arrested him. He was charged with first-degree murder in the case of one “John Doe,” Nocco said.

Nocco told reporters that the human remains found in the fire pit were so badly burned and damaged that the suspect would be charged with one murder until his county’s medical examiner could determine exactly who was in the pit.

But he said there was no doubt that bone fragments on the property were human.

Atwood pleaded not guilty to murder at an initial court appearance on Monday and he is being held without bail.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.