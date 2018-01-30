Lara Trump: Instead of ‘Fire and Fury,’ Hillary Should Read Those 33,000 Missing Emails

Lara Trump lambasted Hillary Clinton on Monday for her decision to read a portion of Michael Wolff’s controversial book “Fire and Fury” on the Grammy’s the previous night, saying Americans would have been better served if the former secretary of state had read from her 33,000 deleted emails instead.

“I want to talk about something that came up at the Grammy’s last night,” Fox News’ Harris Faulkner said to the president’s daughter-in-law on “Outnumbered Overtime.”

The anchor continued, “Hillary Clinton reading from the tell-all book ‘Fire and Fury’ looked a little out of place, maybe a little thirsty. Some who were watching with me at my place said, ‘What was that about?’ What were your thoughts as you saw her?’”

Clinton joined John Legend, Cher, Snoop Dogg and Cardi B in reading from passages for “Fire and Fury,” which the White House has called a work of “fiction.”

“I would use ‘tell-all book’ very loosely. It’s a ridiculous book. I find it so despicable,” Lara Trump replied to Faulkner. “So sad that Hillary Clinton feels she needs to validate herself, put herself back out there by doing something this ridiculous.”

Trump then stated, “If she wants to read something, maybe we can all read the 33,000 missing e-mails that she has somewhere that no one has heard about for a long time. It was just really disgusting, I thought.”

Trump’s reference was to the 33,000 emails Clinton ordered deleted from her private, unsecured, unauthorized server she utilized while secretary of state.

According to Politifact, the directive to delete the emails using BleachBit came three weeks after the Select Committee on Benghazi issued a subpoena in March 2015 requiring all emails concerning Libya to be turned over.

Clinton’s legal team claimed that all work-related emails were returned to the State Department, as required by law.

However, former FBI director James Comey announced in July 2016 that the bureau had found “several thousand work-related emails” that had not been given to State.

Lara Trump, who is a senior adviser for the president’s 2020 campaign, believes the best is yet to come for his time in office.

“You are going to see these tax cuts kick in,” Trump told Fox Business Network on Monday. “People next week are going to see their paychecks higher in this country thanks to Donald Trump.”

She added, “This has super-charged the economy. I think 2018, 2019 even, there is opportunity for a lot more growth in this country.”

Trump is the wife of the president’s second son Eric.

Trump’s oldest son, Donald Jr., also hit Hillary for her Grammy appearance.

The more Hillary goes on television the more the American people realize how awesome it is to have @realDonaldTrump in office #GrammyAwards2018 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 29, 2018

He tweeted, “The more Hillary goes on television the more the American people realize how awesome it is to have @realDonaldTrump in office.”

