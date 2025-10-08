Share
President Donald Trump meets with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney Tuesday in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump meets with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney Tuesday in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Evan Vucci / AP)

Laughter Erupts as Trump Interrupts Canadian Prime Minister with 'Merger of Canada and the United States' Crack

 By Randy DeSoto  October 7, 2025 at 6:03pm
Laughter erupted in the Oval Office Tuesday as Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was listing some of President Donald Trump’s accomplishments so far in his second term, and the U.S. leader interjected, adding the merger of their two countries to the tally.

Referring back to his first meeting with Trump in the spring, Carney said, “You are a transformative president, and since then, the transformation in the economy, unprecedented commitments of NATO partners to defense spending, peace from India-Pakistan through to Azerbaijan-Armenia, disabling Iran as a force of terror, and now, and this in many respects is the most important … “

Trump interjected at that point, “The merger of Canada and the United States,” causing even Carney to break out in laughter.

“I’m only kidding,” the president added.

“That wasn’t where I was going,” Carney noted.

“This prospect of peace that you’ve made possible [between Israel and Hamas], Canada stands four-square behind, and we’ll do whatever we can to support that,” the prime minister offered.

“That’s very nice. Thank you,” Trump responded.

The president chastised world leaders, like French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, during a United Nations speech to the General Assembly last month for recognizing a Palestinian state.

Canada and Australia had joined the push.

“As everyone knows, I have also been deeply engaged in seeking a cease-fire in Gaza. Have to get that done,” Trump said at the U.N.

“Unfortunately, Hamas has repeatedly rejected reasonable offers to make peace. We can’t forget Oct. 7, can we? Now, as if to encourage continued conflict, some of this body is seeking to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state,” the president continued. “The rewards would be too great for Hamas terrorists for their atrocities.”

So Trump seemed pleased Carney had backed his plan on the second anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks in Israel.

A merger between the U.S. and Canada has been a subject that Trump has raised multiple times, particularly soon after being elected last November.

“Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State. The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat,” he posted in January on Truth Social.

Trump added, “If Canada merged with the U.S., there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!”

Conversation