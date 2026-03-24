Lawmaker Drops Jaws by Blaming Woman Allegedly Murdered by Illegal, Says She 'Might Have Startled' Him - And It Gets Worse from There

No honest observer can doubt that Democrats show subtle contempt for Americans victimized by violent criminals.

The only question is whether that contempt stems from political calculation or deep spiritual rot.

In a clip posted to the social media platform X, “progressive” Alderwoman Maria Hadden of Chicago casually declared that in the early hours of Thursday morning, 18-year-old Loyola University freshman Sheridan Gorman “might have startled” 25-year-old Venezuelan illegal immigrant José Medina-Medina, whom authorities have charged with fatally shooting the young woman.

“The kids were out doing normal things people do in the neighborhood,” Hadden said of Gorman and her friends, “and it sounds like this might have been a wrong place, wrong time, running into a person who had a gun, and they might have startled this person at the end of the pier unintentionally.”

Chicago Alderwoman Maria Hadden: Sheridan (18) was in “wrong place at the wrong time — she might’ve startled the migrant who kiIIed her” pic.twitter.com/jRIMEBSL5o — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 23, 2026

According to WMAQ-TV in Chicago, Gorman and her friends went walking from her dorm near Tobey Prinz Beach to the end of a pier in hopes of getting a better look at the city. At that point, a gunman emerged from behind a lighthouse and shot Gorman in the back.

Police later arrested Medina, an “undocumented migrant from Venezuela.”

Of course, President Donald Trump promised to get people like Medina out of the country. Democrats have fought him at every turn, but the president needs to fight harder.

Speaking of Democrats, note the way Hadden talked about the murder: “wrong place, wrong time.”

No, in fact, American college students should feel safe enough to walk along a beach without fear of violence. Everyone, including Democrats, should be enraged over this. But Democrats would never fill the streets with protesters over an American woman allegedly murdered by an illegal immigrant.

Note, too, the way Hadden described the suspect: “a person who had a gun.”

No, in fact, Medina entered the United States illegally. He is an illegal alien, not merely a person with a gun.

Worse yet, imagine how the alderwoman might have spoken under different circumstances. Hadden’s voice, so matter-of-fact in describing the murder, would have betrayed far more outrage, for instance, had someone misgendered Medina. That is the current state of the Democratic Party.

Meanwhile, X users reacted to Hadden’s comments with disgust.

Absolutely sickening. Is there any Democrat who actually supports American citizens over illegals? — Mark Walker (@markwalker5555) March 23, 2026

Are you freaking kidding me?

Chicago Alderwoman Maria Hadden is such a ghoul, she’s blaming the 18 year old student who was murdered by one of Hadden’s precious illegal aliens. Maria Hadden is vile and foul. What a disgusting thing to say. She should resign. — Morgana Le Faye *Patriot *America 1st* 🇺🇸 (@Keltic_Spirit) March 23, 2026

Yes, because I am sure that poor girl was in the wrong place, she was actually just trying to live her life and an illegal killed her. Liberals are so disgusting — Krazzi64 (@kandir1964) March 23, 2026

Sadly, of course, when it comes to Democrats, Hadden’s comments are par for the course.

Who can forget, for instance, during Trump’s State of the Union Address last month, when Democrats sat stone-faced rather than stand and acknowledge the grieving mother of Iryna Zarutska, the young Ukrainian refugee allegedly murdered by a repeat offender on a train in Charlotte, North Carolina, in August?

Likewise, who can forget the callousness Democrats showed toward the mothers of Laken Riley and Jocelyn Nungary, two young Americans murdered by illegal immigrants during the nightmarish administration of former President Joe Biden?

Do Democrats regard their love for criminals as good politics? Or do they simply hate law-abiding American citizens that much?

Either way, Trump must renew his commitment to the core campaign promise of deporting the likes of Medina.

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