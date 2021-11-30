Grooming? Woke Schools Brainwash Kids Using the Same Tactics Deployed by Pedophiles

Most kids don’t grow up thinking that boys can be girls and girls can be boys.

These ideas are taught; they are programmed into children at a young age by woke parents and progressive public educators.

Children are groomed into believing they themselves are transgender and that gender theory is a legitimate concept.

As it turns out, the very same tactics used by public schools to indoctrinate students into gender theory are used by pedophiles as they groom their underage victims.

In an August article for Psychology Today, Kelli Palfy, Ph.D. — a trained trauma therapist and expert on male sexual abuse — wrote about how sex offenders groom their victims for abuse.

“Grooming techniques are the deliberate, carefully orchestrated acts and gestures offenders engage in. The acts are all legal and not harmful in themselves but later recognized as offenders’ preparation process, designed to win the affection, trust, and loyalty of potential victim and their parents,” Palfy wrote.

Indeed, this description of pedophile grooming equally describes how corrupt public educators are corrupting American children.

Exposing Children to Child Porn

Perhaps the most egregious example of schools using these sorts of tactics was seen over the past few months when numerous reports from across the country revealed that books containing child pornography had been made available in various school libraries.

Two of the books in question — “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe and “Lawn Boy” by Jonathon Evison — were disseminated to schools across the country on the recommendation of two prominent national school library associations — the School Library Journal and the Young Adult Library Services Association.

Both books contain various cartoon-style depictions of pornography, some of which involve children performing sex acts on one another.

Parents across the country were predictably outraged and quickly pressured schools to remove the books from circulation. As of Wednesday, however, schools in Fairfax, County, Virginia began reintroducing “Gender Queer” in the name of diversity.

Underage children should not be exposed to pornography. They especially should not be exposed to child pornography (depictions of children having sex).

Why? Because this makes them believe having sex is normal for kids their age.

According to Palfy, pedophiles often introduce pornography to young children for exactly this purpose.

“Offenders may inquire about their target’s present knowledge of sex and/or introduce them to pornography, often leaving it around for easy detection,” Palfy said.

“The pornography may depict other children engaged in sexual acts and is designed to establish interest and provoke arousal, while lessening resistance toward engaging in such acts themselves.”

Gaining Parents’ Trust and Then Secretly Undermining Their Authority

Another grooming tactic used by both woke educators and pedophiles is the deception of parents.

“They often befriend the parents and are deceivingly transparent about their intentions to befriend their children, hoping to mislead the parent into feeling at ease,” Palfy said of pedophile groomers.

These predators make parents feel at ease before manipulating their children behind their backs.

Many schools across the country are doing the exact same thing. In fact, some have even instituted policies requiring staff to not inform parents if their child has socially transitioned (begun identifying as transgender) at school.

On Oct. 22 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, school administrators sent a letter to parents announcing the school would no longer ask for parental consent if their child changed his or her gender pronouns or name in the classroom.

“The District recently changed a section of administrative guideline 2260E that required parental consent in order for district staff to use a student’s preferred name or gender pronouns if they differed from the student’s biological sex assigned at birth,” read the letter.

“District staff members are no longer required to seek parental consent prior to honoring student requests to be called by their preferred name and/or pronouns.”

“While we understand that there are varying perspectives related to gender identity, we know that in order to put students first we must acknowledge and support each student’s unique needs,” the letter continued.

Months earlier in Iowa, a bill was introduced to the state legislature that would require school districts to “provide written notification of such action to the parent or guardian of the student at least one week before such action occurs.”

In turn, LGBT advocates in the state argued that such a bill was “a disgusting attempt at undermining the safe spaces in Iowa schools.” In the view of these LGBT activists and public school officials, children need to be liberated and rescued from their parents, especially if those parents happen to be religious conservatives.

Many such schools believe they have saved children from their bigoted parents. In doing so, these people are using the same strategy used by pedophiles — leading parents to believe they can be trusted when, in reality, they are secretly grooming their children behind their backs.

Stalking and Targeting Vulnerable Children

Perhaps the most disgusting tactic used by pedophiles is the stalking and targeting of vulnerable children.

“Offenders are thought to have a radar for children in disadvantaged situations,” Palfy wrote. “Vulnerable children include those who haven’t yet learned that some people can’t be trusted, those with low self-esteem, and those in need of friends.”

According to an investigation conducted by journalist and author Abigail Shrier, the California Teachers Association (CTA) held a conference in October “advising teachers on best practices for subverting parents, conservative communities and school principals on issues of gender identity and sexual orientation.”

According to Shrier, speakers at the conference went so far as to “tout their surveillance of students’ Google searches, internet activity, and hallway conversations” in order to root out children most confused and curious about LGBT issues.

In other words, they’re stalking and targeting vulnerable kids, just as a pedophile would do.

One teacher who spoke at the conference, Lori Caldeira — a Buena Vista Middle School teacher and LGBTQ-club leader — admitted she wanted to help confused middle school students looking to define themselves “as a separate entity from their parents.”

“So the kids come, they have something on their mind they want to talk about it and then we have some structures in place for how to have those kind of complicated conversations. And you know, they include those group norms about respect: What happens in this room, stays in this room,” Caldeira said.

Certainly, many teachers across the country are against the teaching of such concepts but, as a whole, the public education system at large appears to be heading in that direction — towards teaching gender theory, critical race theory and other problematic progressive concepts.

The introduction of gender theory into children’s education has left many young girls and boys confused. Those who feel out of place, who don’t quite know how to define themselves, are left looking for answers. Teachers like Caldeira are waiting in the wings to take advantage of that situation in much the same way pedophiles attempt to take advantage of vulnerable children.

These teachers and educators may not be pedophiles, but there’s no denying they’re predators looking to indoctrinate young boys and girls.

In much the same way pedophiles do, these people are grooming your children.

