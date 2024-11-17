As Americans, it is genetically embedded in us not to give a flying rip about what the British think of us.

(Come whine at us once you’re actually a free country, you rubes.)

But even with that anti-U.K. DNA, it’s hard not to feel some way about one of the most pathetic, cowardly and asinine temper tantrums imaginable thrown by a “news” outlet this side of CNN.

Liberal British rag The Guardian announced Wednesday that it was fleeing the public square of social media platform X because … it doesn’t have the intestinal fortitude to fight the liberal fight anymore?

Why the Guardian is no longer posting on X https://t.co/j4fRgzSYde — The Guardian (@guardian) November 13, 2024

Well, they didn’t say that in as many words, but it’s hard not to parse that message when reading between these complaintive lines.

“We wanted to let readers know that we will no longer post on any official Guardian editorial accounts on the social media site X (formerly Twitter),” the outlet posted in its piece. “We think that the benefits of being on X are now outweighed by the negatives and that resources could be better used promoting our journalism elsewhere.”

You know what? Had this statement just started and stopped right there, this writer honestly probably wouldn’t be that bothered by it. Monetizing on X is hard, and given the way the global economy has stagnated over the last three-and-a-half years, every company has every right to reallocate resources in the way they think is best.

But of course, being a whiny leftist outlet, they couldn’t leave well enough alone.

“This is something we have been considering for a while given the often disturbing content promoted or found on the platform, including far-right conspiracy theories and racism,” the outlet wrote.

Okay, hold the phone. Is The Guardian unaware of the left’s own flirtations with election denial — a conspiracy in every way definable — on social media or the rampant anti-Semitism that festers on both social media and college campuses? Apparently not, based on the hideously slanted verbiage that followed.

“The U.S. presidential election campaign served only to underline what we have considered for a long time: that X is a toxic media platform and that its owner, Elon Musk, has been able to use its influence to shape political discourse,” the British paper wrote.

Again … what? Toxicity is inherent with mass social media — you’re going to see nasty stuff on Facebook and Instagram. too. So if that’s a null point, that really just leaves The Guardian with Musk.

And how can anyone take any British grievance seriously when they’re the ones threatening to arrest Musk for exercising free speech?

The Guardian clearly couldn’t compete in the square of free and open public discourse, so it took its ball and went home.

Honestly? Good riddance.

Just look at this dreck masquerading as a donation pitch in 2024: “How the Guardian will stand up to four more years of Donald Trump.” It’s pathetic.

But if that wasn’t bad enough, The Guardian can truly kick rocks for ever allowing this headline to see the light of day: “Should it really be a crime to look at child pornography?”

(I saw a screen shot of that article on X and had to track it down because I just couldn’t believe it was real.)

But the most grating part of this: The Guardian doesn’t even have the courage of its own convictions.

The rag isn’t even deleting its own X account, and in fact, its reporters will still use this alleged hateful cesspool filled with nothing but conspiracies and racism for news-gathering purposes. Right.

If The Guardian is that worried about X being harmful, maybe Musk should just perma-ban them and banish them and their reporters forever. It’d be for their own good, right?

