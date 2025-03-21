Share
Libs Crow About Lines for AOC/Bernie's 'Fighting Oligarchy' Tour, Forget What They Were Crowing About in 2024

 By C. Douglas Golden  March 21, 2025 at 7:55am
The left, for about the 318th time in the past 365 days, is talking about a “vibes shift” in its favor.

The reason? Long lines of spectators for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders’ “Fighting Oligarchy” tour.

Thursday marked the first leg of the western part of the tour, which — if one is to judge by the reaction on social media — was something equivalent to Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour, but without music and with a somewhat less famous (if no less humorless) millennial on stage.

NBC News covered the events Thursday by noting that it was a barnstorming appearance featuring “two of the Democratic Party’s most unabashed progressive lawmakers” who “had plenty to say about President Donald Trump. But they also had some strong words for their own party.”

“This isn’t just about Republicans. We need a Democratic Party that fights harder for us, too,” Ocasio-Cortez said at the Las Vegas gathering.

“While Ocasio-Cortez did not mention any Democratic leaders by name, the crowd broke out into multiple ‘Primary Chuck’ chants — a reference to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who backed down from a funding fight with Trump last week,” NBC News’ report added.

Clearly, these are people who are in touch with the activist base, but perhaps not with reality, considering that Schumer’s move was an acknowledgement that he held no winning cards. Naturally, Ocasio-Cortez — who would be the ideal primary Schumer opponent for progressives — has nothing to lose from encouraging these kinds of chants and/or ignoring reality.

However, the western leg of the “Fighting Oligarchy” tour (it’s a catchier name than “Eras,” if you think about it, and I’m assuming tickets are cheaper) fell victim to the same social media reality vacuum that the Democrats fell into last year — namely, confusing event lines with votes.

For instance, do these posts remind you of anything?

Those are videos of lines at the Las Vegas and Tempe, Arizona events. When the duo hits Colorado on Friday, you can expect to see more of them, and there are plenty more X posts about Thursday’s lines where that came from.

If those look familiar to you, it’s because they’re virtually identical to the posts activists and/or reporters were making outside Kamala Harris events last summer:

Whew! You can sense the definite vibe shift from here. I wouldn’t be surprised if Kamala got 400 electoral … wait, what’s that? Oh. I’m being told from the folks back in the MSNBC studios that she lost all those states.

But the lines! Back to you, Joy. Oh wait, Joy’s done for, too. Um, back to you, Rachel!

Yes, apparently, the veterans from Ralph Nader’s 2000 campaign weren’t around to tell either Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez and/or the activists that stadium turnoutvote totals.

Will the Democrats learn their lessons from the 2024 election?

Even the Kamala veterans seem to have forgotten this; it feels like just yesterday when reporters were marveling over the huge crowds Harris was drawing (with the aid of stars like Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion) and the teeny tiny crowds Donald Trump was getting, only to be floored when Trump not only won every single swing state (and came awfully close to winning some that weren’t even in play) and managed to pull out the popular vote, as well.

That’s because, in political time, it practically was yesterday. I have a kid who was born when Joe Biden was still the nominee and he’s not even a year old. In between his birth and now, we’ve seen the breakdown of a candidate, followed by a period of “joy” and “vibes” where everyone thought that it was the senescent doddering fool who was the source of the left’s problems, only to find out it was actually the policies.

And now, the two members of Congress who have done more than anyone, arguably, to push the Democratic Party hard to the left are getting attention because of … lines. Again.

One does not wish to stop these fools from fully self-destructing because they continue to get high off their own hopium supply — but have they learned nothing from the 2024 debacle, to the point where they’re even recycling their own demonstrably faulty narrative tropes as proof of a groundswell that just isn’t there?

