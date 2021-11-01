Limo Lib: Biden Betrays Mother Earth, Rides in 85-Vehicle Motorcade Before Attending UN Climate Summit

Growing up in the crunchy, green, hippie epicenter of San Francisco, I was indoctrinated from a young age in the early days of concerns over “global warming,” as we called it back then, that we all must do our part to reduce our carbon footprint.

Walk or take the bus, bring your own grocery bag to the store, recycle, turn lights off when you’re not using them, reduce your time in the shower, do your laundry at midnight, and so on — it was all part of the lofty collective effort to save Mother Gaia, which would only work if each and every one of us pulled his or her weight.

Of course, while my perspective on what it means to steward this amazing planet God has given us and the veracity of claims surrounding anthropogenic “climate change” have certainly shifted since my youth, my scorn for the sheer hypocrisy from those who claim to want to save the planet and don’t, in turn, do their part to reduce carbon emissions certainly hasn’t.

While there might be plenty of hardcore environmentalists out there who practice what they preach — again, I’m from California, so I’ve seen some of these extreme lifestyles — wealthy politicians and celebrities who push for radical worldwide economic reform in the name of “saving the planet” are often as hypocritical as it gets.

President Joe Biden can now most certainly be numbered among those who seem to think that when it comes to saving the planet, only the plebs need to change their lifestyle.

Ahead of his trip to the United Nations’ 2021 Climate Change Conference, or COP26, in Scotland on Monday, the American president was spotted cruising through Rome with a massive, gas-guzzling motorcade that was 85-cars strong, according to Fox News.

Yes.

85.

First of all, why on earth did the president need literally dozens of vehicles just to visit Pope Francis? I know he’s probably a lot to handle these days what with all the highly coordinated efforts it takes to prevent him from speaking to reporters, but does his entourage seriously require enough people to fill 85 cars?! So much for social distancing, essential travel and reducing carbon emissions, apparently.

Second, could anything possibly make his visit to the U.N. climate conference appear more frivolous than wantonly disregarding even the appearance of caring about the planet exactly one day prior?

Opinionated critics sure thought so.

When The Washington Post’s Chico Harlan first tweeted about the lengthy motorcade Harlan was accompanying while covering the president’s visit to the Vatican, commenters noted the irony that not only was Biden on his way to the U.N. climate conference the following day but that he was likely going to discuss climate change with Francis.

That Biden did — the pontiff is well known for his climate concerns, and it was reportedly among the topics the two discussed when they met.

Biden arriving at the Vatican. His motorcade is lonnnnnng. pic.twitter.com/fDzAH2ENsk — Chico Harlan (@chicoharlan) October 29, 2021

“#Decarbonize this,” wrote one commenter.

Another noted that this was Biden arriving to “discuss emissions, fossil fuels, pollution,” etc.

Someone astutely pointed out that the Vatican has a train station, and since we know that Biden is perfectly comfortable traveling by rail and that green warriors love going on about converting more American travel to trains, this just further underscores the insanity that he took dozens of vehicles to travel there.

Yet another commenter shared a gif of angry child climate activist Greta Thunberg (who, in reality, does not appear to have commented on the length of Biden’s motorcade thus far).

Panelists on Fox News’ “The Big Saturday Show” also slammed Biden, whom commentator Lisa Boothe derided as the ultimate “limousine liberal” — quite literally.

“The issue of climate change is a limousine liberal issue,” she said. “The Republican Party has turned into the party for the American worker, and Democrats are the party for coastal elites. This issue alone underscores that point.”

Boothe also pointed to Biden’s fellow Democrats, including New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who reportedly parked her Tesla illegally outside of a Whole Foods, and U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, who she said “exclusively” travels on a private jet while promoting policies that ultimately hurt the American worker.

“If Democrats actually cared about emissions, they would look toward things like natural gas, nuclear power as well,” she continued. “But they don’t care about these issues. They don’t care about emissions. All they care about is virtue-signaling to their other limousine liberal friends.”

Fox News contributor and former Republican congressman Sean Duffy agreed, declaring the size of the motorcade to be hypocrisy “to the teeth” and noting how common it is for Democrats to essentially declare there is a “climate crisis for ye but not for me.”

“What gets me,” he continued, pointing to a House hearing last week in which several Democratic politicians slammed energy executives for supposedly contributing to climate change, “every single one of them fly in airplanes, they drive cars, they heat their homes, they turn on their lives, all of them use energy” that is provided by energy companies and helps improve the lives of millions of Americans.

“And they’re bashing every single one of the energy executives who actually produce the energies that make their lives work,” Duffy said.

What’s more, as panelist Jackie DeAngelis astutely noted, Democratic officials are perfectly happy to bash their own country while remaining virtually silent about India and China, the “two biggest polluters in the world” whose emissions drastically outweigh our own.

“Why is it that we have to pay more to pay for the perils that are happening across the globe when it comes to climate change, and everybody else can just shrug their shoulders and look the other way?” DeAngelis asked.

This is a very good point — made all the more infuriating by the fact that Biden showed up in Scotland on Monday to apologize for his own country and his predecessor’s decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Accord.

Yes, something tells me that Biden’s rhetoric about the climate has little to do with the actual planet, and everything to do with his political agenda.

