Only a few months into his fifth term as mayor of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Tom Henry died Thursday at the age of 72.

Henry’s death came a day after it was announced that he had suffered a medical emergency related to his stomach cancer, according to The Associated Press.

Henry announced last month that he had been diagnosed with late-stage stomach cancer. He started chemotherapy at the beginning of March.

Henry’s wife, Cindy, died of pancreatic cancer on Jan. 20 at the age of 67.

My deepest condolences to the family and community Mayor Tom Henry so cherished throughout his life. May his memory continue to guide us as we strive to honor his legacy and build upon the foundation he laid as a mayor, as a father, as a grandfather, and as a friend and colleague https://t.co/FeoYrasW9J — Mayor Joe Hogsett (@IndyMayorJoe) March 29, 2024

Henry, a Democrat, was first elected mayor in 2007. He served on the city council from 1984 to 2004.

Henry was one of 17 children and was an Army veteran, according to WANE-TV.

“Mayor Henry was a man of the highest character – a true servant leader who devoted his entire adult life to the betterment of Fort Wayne and its residents,” his family said in a statement.

Do you personally know someone who has battled cancer? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“He was also the best dad a son or daughter could ask for. We, his family, mourn the loss of Tom with the rest of our community, but we also take great comfort in knowing that he is once again with his beautiful Cindy who passed away from cancer just two months ago.

“We thank you for your continued thoughts and prayers, but also ask for privacy as we grieve Tom’s passing and celebrate his extraordinary life and legacy.”

A statement from Derek Camp, Allen County’s Democratic Party chairman, said Henry “fought to make our city and our county a better place for everyone.”

“Alongside his late wife Cindy, Mayor Henry worked tirelessly to make Fort Wayne a city that everyone could call home,” Camp said per WANE, adding that the “positive legacy of Mayor Henry will be seen and felt for decades.”

Indiana House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta said Henry was “a giant in the history of our city,” according to the Indiana Capital Chronicle.

“Tom’s love of Fort Wayne is what kept him going. Amid intense personal hardship – the loss of his beloved wife Cindy and his cancer diagnosis earlier this year – he kept working for our city as mayor because that’s the type of person he was,” GiaQuinta said.

“I take solace in the fact that Tom will not be forgotten easily. You can see him all over Fort Wayne – in the flourishing small businesses, in kids playing in the parks and in the city skyline irrevocably shaped for the better by his vision and leadership.”

According to the Journal Gazette, Henry said in a 1996 article that he wanted to be remembered as “someone who tried to make a difference.”

_____________________________________________

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “He is risen! He is risen indeed!” Christians around the world will give that call and response this Sunday as we remind each other of Jesus Christ’s resurrection after his death on a cruel cross 2,000 years ago. So why are you seeing that greeting in an email from a news and politics site? For two reasons. First, we’re one of the only news organizations in America that is completely closed on Easter Sunday, so we want to send you Easter greetings early. Second, the Christian beliefs that compel us to close on Easter are the same Christian beliefs that Big Tech and others hate us for and are trying to put us out of business over. In a very real way, you our readers are the only ones standing between us and their desire to silence us for defending objective truth, traditional American values and Judeo-Christian ethics. Western Journal memberships literally enable us to continue covering news, politics and culture from a Christian worldview. If you aren’t already a Western Journal member, I’m asking you to join this Easter weekend at the discounted price of just $1 for the first month. (Just use promo code easter24 at checkout.) Even a discounted membership enables us to continue producing interesting, thoughtful and, most importantly, truthful coverage that stands against what’s happening in our country. Also, since The Western Journal works from a Christian worldview, you will be supporting a site that works hard to be family-friendly, which is more than can be said for just about every other news site out there that lines its sidebars with scantily clad women and salacious headlines celebrating depravity. On Easter Sunday 2,000 years ago, Jesus won the ultimate victory, and he charged us with tending to the world until he returns. That’s exactly what The Western Journal does on a daily basis, and that’s exactly why Big Tech and the media want to put us out of business. Please help us to continue fulfilling that charge — help us stand strong against the world and for goodness, decency and most of all Truth. Sincerely,

Josh Manning P.S. Please use promo code easter24 to become a member for just $1 for your first month. This offer ends after Easter Sunday, so please take advantage now! P.P.S. Join our faithful community for Easter and beyond!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.