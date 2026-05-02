Democrat Arrested for Campaigning While High on Cocaine: Report

A Democratic candidate for Indiana State Senate has reportedly been arrested for allegedly canvassing a neighborhood while high on cocaine.

State Senate candidate Andrew Dezelan was arrested Sunday for cocaine possession and resisting law enforcement after knocking on doors in a Fishers neighborhood, according to WFYI. Per a probable cause affidavit filed in Hamilton County court, a police officer approached Dezelan around 8 p.m. local time on Sunday while responding to a resident’s report of someone soliciting in the neighborhood.



The police officer approached Dezelan’s car and questioned him about the difference between canvassing and soliciting, WFYI reported. Dezelan, 38, told the officer that a member of the Home Owner’s Association had granted him permission to canvass in the neighborhood, according to the outlet.

Dezelan was allegedly speaking rapidly, sweating and had pinpoint pupils, per WFYI. When the officer asked Dezelan to step out of the vehicle to be detained, Dezelan reversed the car before eventually complying, according to WFYI’s report.

The officer later brought Dezelan to the ground and handcuffed him after a brief struggle, WFYI reported. Police searched Dezelan’s vehicle and discovered a small plastic bag containing powder which a field test later confirmed was cocaine, WRTV reported on Tuesday.

Dezelan’s campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Dezelan previously served for 11 years as policy director for the Indiana Senate Democratic Caucus, according to his campaign website. He decided to run for elected office “because he understands the real challenges facing small business owners and retirees navigating Medicare,” per the bio.

There are presently three Democratic candidates and three GOP candidates competing in the Indiana Senate District 31 race, WFYI reported on April 17.

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