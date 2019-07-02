SECTIONS
Look: Amazing Images Capture Incredibly Rare Total Solar Eclipse

By Joe Setyon
Published July 2, 2019 at 2:06pm
Parts of Chile and Argentina were set to experience a total solar eclipse Tuesday, the first since 2017.

A solar eclipse, of course, describes the phenomenon in which the moon blocks the sun from shining on parts of the Earth.

Partial solar eclipses in and of themselves are rare.

Total eclipses, where the sun is completely blocked by the moon, are even rarer.

“The July 2nd eclipse is the first total solar eclipse since the transcontinental total solar eclipse in summer of 2017,” astrophysicist Paige Godfrey of the Slooh Community Observatory said in a statement, according to CNN.

“That was almost two years ago now, and people are still talking about it as the greatest celestial event of their lifetimes. That event has had a lasting effect that has heightened excitement for many of these to come,” Godfrey added.

According to KABC: “The partial eclipse will first reach Chile at 3:22 p.m. ET, with the total eclipse beginning at 4:38 p.m. ET. The total eclipse lasts a matter of minutes in each location.”

The eclipse was set to “travel across the Andes mountain range before ending near Buenos Aires, Argentina, at 4.44 p.m. ET.,” CNN added.

AFP reported that thousands of tourists flocked to the area around La Silla Observatory to watch the eclipse.

Photos and videos of the eclipse quickly made their way to Twitter:

According to CNN, the next total solar eclipse is expected to occur in 2020.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







