Louisiana AG Detonates 2020 Election Bomb, Investigates Zuckerberg-Funded Plan to Flip Election for Biden

During the 2020 election cycle, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, poured hundreds of millions of dollars into election efforts.

Even though Zuckerberg claimed his money was simply an effort to help every eligible citizen be able to vote, not believed that.

As soon as Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry found out about the private funds, he became suspicious.

He quickly launched an investigation, and he found Zuckerberg’s donations may not be as non-partisan as he claimed.

“What we found in the first week of our investigation was that there were parishes in Louisiana that seemed to have been targeted, right?” Landry said in “Rigged.” “And those parishes were mostly Democratic parishes.

“And so they were basically bypassing or just kind of glossing over the more rural areas of the state and looking to hone their money into the more urbanized or Democratically concentrated parishes.”





It would have been illegal for Zuckerberg to only offer grants to Democrats, and he was smart enough to know that. He has maintained the grants were open to Republican areas as well as Democrat ones.

Yet in the film, Citizens United President David Bossie explained how Zuckerberg found a loophole to ensure his efforts disproportionately helped areas where he could count on a Democrat majority.

“While the grants were open to jurisdictions on a non-partisan basis in accordance with the law, key Democrat areas apparently received advanced notice.” Bossie said.

As a result, Democrat areas received a large majority of the funding.

During a March 31 appearance with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Bossie revealed how much of Zuckerberg’s funding went to Democrat areas.

“The Chan-Zuckerberg initiative funded the Center for Tech and Civic Life,” Bossie said. “OK, so they gave $327 million to that organization, and that’s a 501(c)(3).

“And that organization filed their IRS 990s, their tax returns. So we went through them, and in there, you know, the Zuckerberg defenders say, ‘Well, more grants that he gave out went to red counties than blue counties.’

“That doesn’t matter,” Bossie said, matter of factly. “What matters is following the money, and that’s what we did: 160 of those grants accounted for $272 million. And 92 percent, 92 percent of that $272 million, went to Biden counties.”

Leftists can try to make excuses all they want, but it can’t change the fact that the vast majority of Zuckerberg’s 2020 election money went to Democrat counties.

