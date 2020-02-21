SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Print

Loyal Pit Bull Protects Missing Age 3 Boy Until Police Rescue Them Both from Woods

By Kim Davis
Published February 21, 2020 at 8:04am
Print

Deputies from Suwannee County in Florida credited a pit bull named Buddy and an alert neighbor for finding a lost 3-year-old who had wandered away from home.

On Tuesday, Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a phone call from a worried mother who could not find her 3-year-old son. She explained that the child had been playing outside with his siblings and then vanished.

The family pit bull, Buddy, was also gone.

Local authorities, including patrol deputies from the SCSO as well as K9 units from the Suwannee Correctional Institution, visited the boy’s home to launch an official search.

View this post on Instagram

Earlier this afternoon the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office Telecommunications Center received a 911 call from a frantic mother whose 3-year-old son was playing outside with his siblings and wandered away. The mother told the Dispatcher that the family's dog, Buddy, was also missing, and presumed to be with the child. Patrol Deputies and Investigators with the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office along with K9 units from Suwannee Correctional Institution responded to the residence and began searching for the lost child. A short while later, a nearby neighbor called 911 and stated that he located a small child and dog in the woods, but the dog wouldn't let him get near the child. Fortunately, we were able to reunite the child with his mother, thanks in part to "man's best friend" and an alert neighbor. #givethatdogabone #mansbestfriend #LassieaintgotnothingonBuddy

A post shared by Suwannee Sheriff (@suwanneesheriff) on

TRENDING: Flustered Bloomberg Accidentally Suggests He Should Have Been Fired for Sexual Harassment

As the search was just getting started, the sheriff’s office received a second phone call — this one from a neighbor who had spotted the boy and dog.

“A short while later, a nearby neighbor called 911 and stated that he located a small child and dog in the woods, but the dog wouldn’t let him get near the child,” the SCSO posted on Instagram.

The pit bull was loyally guarding his child and became cooperative in leading deputies to the young boy.

Body camera footage posted to Facebook by WCTV showed deputies walking through a wooded area and into a clearing in the forest where the boy was waiting.

Once Buddy was confident that the little boy was safe, he enjoyed the affectionate pats and praises from the deputies, who scratched his ears and showed him a lot of love.

Buddy led everyone back out of the woods, the law enforcement officers breathing a huge sigh of relief that the missing child situation ended so well.

“Fortunately, we were able to reunite the child with his mother, thanks in part to “man’s best friend” and an alert neighbor,” the SCSO wrote on Instagram.

RELATED: Dog Waits on Porch of Empty Home After Family Reportedly Moves Away

Sheriff Sam St. John told WCTV the child was not hurt and the outcome could not have been better.

“It was such a good ending to something that could have been tragic,” St. John said.

“We’re all the time giving out tragic news. I’m telling you, it feels so good, so good to tell a good story.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kim Davis
Contributor
A graduate of Grand Canyon University, Kim Davis has been writing for The Western Journal since 2015, focusing on lifestyle stories.
Kim Davis began writing for The Western Journal in 2015. Her primary topics cover family, faith, and women. She has experience as a copy editor for the online publication Thoughtful Women. Kim worked as an arts administrator for The Phoenix Symphony, writing music education curriculum and leading community engagement programs throughout the region. She holds a degree in music education from Grand Canyon University with a minor in eating tacos.
Birthplace
Page, Arizona
Education
Bachelor of Science in Music Education
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







Loyal Pit Bull Protects Missing Age 3 Boy Until Police Rescue Them Both from Woods
Custodian Discovers Purse Wedged Between Locker and Wall, Opens Accidental Time Capsule
Toddler Hugs Pizza Delivery Driver Not Knowing the Driver's Daughter Had Just Passed Away
88-Year-Old Beloved Crossing Guard Dies Saving Lives of Two Children
Desperate Mother Calls 911 When She Can't Feed Her Baby, Police Show Up at Door To Help
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×