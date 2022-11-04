Lying Biden Invoked Capitol 'Riot' to Rally Dems, But 1 Movie Shows the Real Story of What Happened on Jan. 6

This article was sponsored by “Capitol Punishment.”

President Joe Biden on Wednesday night decided to take another whack at the whole “Republicans are a threat to democracy” line that he tried to sell in September in front of a blood-red-lit Independence Hall in Philadelphia.

His effort to marry the small number who engaged in violence on Jan. 6, 2021, to the whole of the Republican Party, or even a significant portion of it, didn’t play well then, and it’s not playing well now.

You can get the real story of what really happened on Jan. 6 from someone who was there that day, actor and producer Nick Searcy, in his documentary film “Capitol Punishment.”

Watch here.

On Wednesday, Biden tried to connect the violence that took place on Jan. 6 by a very small percentage of the protesters — hundreds have been charged mostly with nonviolent offenses — to the attack by an apparent illegal alien on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband.

“The assailant entered the home asking, ‘Where’s Nancy? Where’s Nancy?'” Biden said in a speech at the Columbus Club in Washington.

“Those were the very same words used by the mob when they stormed the United States Capitol on January the 6th when they broke windows, kicked in the doors, brutally attacked law enforcement, roamed the corridors hunting for officials and erected gallows to hang the former vice president, Mike Pence,” the president continued.

Biden: “The assailant entered the home asking, ‘Where’s Nancy? Where’s Nancy?’ Those are the very same words used by the mob when they stormed the US Capitol on January 6.” pic.twitter.com/2WPijP779o — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2022

“It was an enraged mob that had been whipped up into a frenzy by a president repeating over and over again the big lie that the election of 2020 had been stolen,” he added. “It’s a lie that fueled the dangerous rise in political violence and voter intimidation over the past two years.”

So according to Biden, then-President Donald Trump whipped the protesters into a frenzy on Jan. 6 by saying, “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”







Further, what political violence has occurred since Jan. 6, and what voter intimidation is Biden talking about?

He went on and on last year about new Georgia election laws being “Jim Crow 2.0” only to have his characterization be completely discredited by the record turnout in the Peach State this election cycle.

The president has engaged in hyperbole often since taking office, and a lot of it has centered on Jan. 6.

Searcy chronicled what really occurred in “Capitol Punishment.”

When he went to the Capitol on that day, he had no intention of making a documentary.

“I wound up doing the documentary because I was there on Jan. 6 and I went to Washington, not for the idea of making a film, but because I wanted to be there and see what happened,” Searcy said on “The Sean Hannity Show” last year.

He recounted that he just wanted to be in Washington to see what happened with the protest.

“And I made a few iPhone videos like a tourist and saw a lot of people praying and singing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ and saying the Pledge of Allegiance and that sort of thing, and when I got home that night and watched the news, I didn’t see anything like what I’d seen,” Searcy told the Fox News host.

“I hadn’t personally seen any of the violence, and that was all they were showing me,” he said.

“As the months drug on and I started to see how this day was being painted, I started to feel called to … make a movie and tell the other side of the story, because the mainstream media is basically lying by omitting the other side of the story,” Searcy said.

If you want to see the side of the story that the establishment media has attempted to hide, watch “Capitol Punishment” now.

The film documents many people who are facing harsh punishment from the federal government despite never having entered the Capitol on Jan. 6. Searcy said this is where the title came from.

“The reason the movie is called ‘Capitol Punishment’ is because the FBI and Department of Justice have basically singled out many people who never went in the building, never committed any violent acts that day, and, in fact, have never been arrested before for anything in their lives,” Searcy said.

“They’re coming to their houses in the middle of their suburban neighborhoods with battering rams and SWAT teams, they’re breaking down their doors, they’re handcuffing their daughters and wives out on the sidewalk.”

WARNING: The following video contains violence that some viewers may find disturbing.







One of the people who faced such treatment was California resident Tony Martinez, who said an FBI SWAT team showed up at his house very early in the morning and gave his family 60 seconds before officers smashed their home’s sliding glass back door and put his wife in handcuffs.

His 13-year-old teenage daughter, Isabelle, told Searcy that the feds deployed two concussion grenades and handcuffed her too.

To Searcy, this response from the federal government is a deliberate attempt to terrorize Americans.

“The treatment of these people you see in my movie is so appalling and shocking that it’ll make you say, ‘I can’t believe this is America and I can’t understand why they are doing this,’” he said.

“And the reason they are doing this is that they are trying to send a message — they are trying to terrorize these people, and they are trying to send a message to the community saying, ‘If you ever ever dare support a candidate like Trump again or stand up for your rights ever again, this is what is going to happen to you.’”

Searcy and his co-producer, Chris Burgard, documented the government’s mistreatment of many who were at the Capitol on Jan. 6. If you want to know the truth, buy “Capitol Punishment” now.

