Mamdani Slams Israel and NYPD in Unearthed Clip Claiming There Is a Conspiracy Connecting the Two

I have to admit, Zohran Mamdani’s latest unearthed anti-Semitic theory is a new one by me, and I’d like to think I’ve heard more than my fair share of them.

To put this in perspective: When I lived in Washington, D.C., I remember a crank on low-wattage community radio one night declaring that the Jewish conspiracy was so vast, they even had Jews that pretended to be poor — but who would later be made rich later on — just to maintain the image that they weren’t all wealthy. I relayed this to a Jewish friend then working his way through school: “Can’t wait for my turn,” he said, sardonically.

So yeah, I’d say I’ve heard more anti-Semitic rubbish than the average bear. I apparently have nothing on the man who will likely become the mayor of the largest city in the country, however — who has not only heard these theories but regurgitates them as if they were gospel, provided the right people are listening.

In a video from 2023 that resurfaced on Tuesday, Mamdani said that there was some sort of conspiracy theory between the New York Police Department and the Israel Defense Forces that he intimated was responsible for police brutality.

According to the New York Post, the clip in question came from a panel at the Democratic Socialists of America national convention, where Mamdani — a Queens-based assemblyman — was the keynote speaker.

The remarks came during a panel discussion titled “Socialist Internationalism: The Solution to the Crisis of Capitalism.” According to Mamdani, the wide-angle view of internationalism allowed him to see things he otherwise wouldn’t — like the Jewish state being responsible for New York-based police brutality. Who knew?

“The importance for me of international solidarity is that it takes me out of the American political landscape and reminds me just how tame some of the things are that I’m actually calling for,” Mamdani said in the clip.

“And it reminds me of incessantly grounding ourselves in the struggles as opposed to the fights around the struggles,” he said, adding that for socialists to get people to care about the issues, they had to connect them.

“We have to make clear that when the boot of the NYPD is on your neck, it’s been laced by the IDF,” he said.

“We are in a country where those connections abound. Especially in New York City, you have so many opportunities to make clear the ways in which that struggle over there is tied to capitalist interests over here.”

WATCH: Zohran Mamdani slams Israel and NYPD in unearthed clip claiming there is a conspiracy connecting the two.pic.twitter.com/E7nXnvaLvq — The Western Journal (@WesternJournalX) October 28, 2025

Does anyone but me recall those times when a conservative would complain about globalist interests imposing themselves on a national agenda — like European Union speech laws affecting the United States of America or money from George Soros’ groups finding their way into district attorney races — being called an anti-Semite even though no mention of Judaism or the Jewish state was made? I seem to remember this being a Very Big Thing once upon a time.

I’m just saying, apropos of nothing. Or apropos of someone actually literally saying that international Jewry were responsible for the perceived excesses of the NYPD and not drawing opprobrium from the crowd at the Democratic Socialists of America national convention.

I know you’ll never believe this, but Mamdani’s response was to intimate that he’s looking beyond the vast right-wing IDF-NYPD conspiracy when it comes to governing the city.

“I’ve said time and again that with public safety, I’m looking forward to working with police officers here in New York City to deliver it, and I’m looking forward to ensuring that we actually tackle the retention crisis at hand,” he told the Post.

“But we now have about 350 officers leaving the department every month, and that is something we will bring to an end by ensuring that police officers are only asked to do the work of a police department, not the work of social services as they have it.”

If one is to judge by Mamdani’s past remarks, we finally have the answer on how he’s going to accomplish this: get the NYPD out of the business of Zionism and into the business of queer liberation:

Queer liberation means defund the police. https://t.co/cuuwBI9dsv — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) November 6, 2020

Obviously, Mamdani isn’t embracing either one of those remarks at this stage of the campaign, but notice that he’s not exactly disavowing them, either. There’s no, “Hey, that was really stupid. I should have said that better. And when I say ‘better,’ I mean ‘not at all, and something completely the opposite of that, as a matter of fact.'” He’s not going to do that, also obviously, because he knows where his electoral bread is buttered — and it’s gluten-free bread with vegan butter, the kind of combination that doesn’t like backpedaling like that.

However, credit where credit’s due: Zohran Mamdani has, even at this late hour in his dog-whistle-filled campaign, managed to bring up an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory so novel in its febrility and inanity that even this veteran chronicler of Jew-hatred took pause. Well done, sir.

