Man with 25 Prior Arrests Suspected in Rape of Multiple NY Joggers

A bike-riding homeless man who has a string of more than two dozen previous arrests was arrested Thursday in connection with the rape of a woman who was assaulted while jogging earlier in the day in New York City.

Carl Phanor, 29, was charged with rape, grand larceny, predatory sexual assault and invalid use of a credit card with intent to fraud in the latest incident, according to WABC-TV.

Phanor was already a suspect in the March 27 sexual assault of a 39-year-old woman, according to the New York Post, which reported that in April police were looking to arrest him in connection with the crime.

#BREAKING: Carl Phanor, 28, charged in sexual assault of two women joggers and robbery of another woman. The incidents date back to March. https://t.co/YWN0TxPkz7 pic.twitter.com/sIFtnuUnUz — myles miller (@MylesMill) November 3, 2022

But the Post reported Thursday that he had 25 previous arrests for crimes including petit larceny, assault, drug possession and drug dealing — seven of which were sealed.

Phanor also was identified as a suspect in an Oct. 6 assault and attempted rape, according to WCBS-TV.

In that case, a 48-year-old woman was walking on an FDR Drive service road when she was grabbed from behind by a man who tried to tear off her clothes. The woman was able to fight him off, police said.

🚨WANTED for SEXUAL ASSAULTS: Have you seen Carl Phanor? On 3/27/22 near Clarkson St & West St, the suspect sexually assaulted a 39-year-old female. On 10/6/22 near FDR service road & E 37 St, he attempted to rape a 48-year-old female. Info? DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/i9PXNUpM7f — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 18, 2022

On Thursday, a 43-year-old woman was raped and choked while running near Pier 45 around 5:30 a.m. Her credit cards were stolen. When one card was used to buy $39 worth of Red Bull, police responded and arrested Phanor.

Gabrielle Sumkin, who found the victim and tried to help her, called the incident “horrible and terrifying.”

“We should all be able to run without having to worry about people raping us,” Sumkin said, according to WCBS.

“She was bleeding on her arms,” Sumkin told WABC. “She was pretty incoherent. She was clearly very physically and mentally traumatized based off of what happened.”

She said she was just glad she was able to help.

“It was very disturbing, so it’s been kind of a rough day, but I’m really glad that I was able to help her,” Sumkin said.

In Kathy Hochul’s New York, law-abiding New Yorkers are forced to live in fear. Come January, in Lee Zeldin’s New York, criminals will be the ones forced to live in fear. Election Day is 5 days away. It’s time to take our streets back!https://t.co/3ZqTugZNba — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) November 3, 2022

According to the Post, Phanor was arrested in December 2019 for allegedly stealing a box of granola bars. He was sentenced to time served. In October 2019, he was arrested for drug possession and possession of burglary tools. He pleaded guilty and was supposed to enter a program, the report said. He did not, leading to bench warrants for his arrest in January 2020.

The New York Daily News reported that Phanor had a felony assault arrest in 2017.

He was listed as living in a homeless shelter in Manhattan.

