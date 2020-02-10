Man Allegedly Exploits Loophole To Stay in USA, Now Linked to Horrific String of Elderly Deaths

Authorities reportedly believe an illegal immigrant and alleged serial killer charged last year with capital murder in connection with the smothering of 12 elderly Texans may have killed as many as 22 victims.

According to Breitbart, Billy Chemirmir, a Kenyan immigrant in his 40s, was initially suspected of murdering 81-year-old Dallas resident Lu Thi Harris.

Further investigation, however, saw the Kenyan immigrant charged with killing 11 other women ages 76 to 94 — all while serving as a home health-care assistant and aide.

And now, the revelation of recent lawsuits and amended coroners’ reports seem to indicate the Kenyan immigrant may be under the gun for almost two dozen murders, seven of which transpired at Preston Place Retirement Community during the alleged killer’s initial spree, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Posing as a maintenance worker, Chemirmir is said to have entered and cased the homes of elderly residents within the apartment complex for small valuables, eventually returning to murder the owners of the possessions and steal their belongings for resale.

Preston Place staff was reportedly first made aware of Chemirmir’s suspicious behavior in March 2018 by Miriam Nelson, who phoned higher management to inform them that an unfamiliar maintenance man had arrived to check on a leak she had never reported and knew nothing of.

The individuals notified apparently did nothing to address Nelson’s concerns.

She would be found dead in her living space just two days later.

It was not until Nelson’s neighbor, an anonymous 91-year-old woman, was resuscitated the next day, following an apparent murder and burglary attempted by Chemirmir, that information regarding the suspicious figure would be provided to investigators and an arrest would be made.

Judging from The Dallas Morning News’ reporting of recent events regarding the case, the alleged victims’ family members are rightly laying a substantial amount of blame at the feet of Preston Place’s management for negligently failing to meet the security needs of community residents.

According to initial reporting from Breitbart, however, relaxed attention paid to federal immigration law is just as much to blame for this slew of financially motivated murders as poor security management at Preston Place and other Dallas-Fort Worth retirement communities.

Residing in the U.S. in July 2003 on a B-2 tourist visa, which he promptly overstayed, Chemirmir was eligible for deportation numerous times before his alleged killing spree and had been convicted of driving under the influence, trespassing, assault and obstructing a police officer, according to law enforcement.

Instead, however, Chemirmir was allowed to stay in the U.S., exploiting a legal loophole to engage in what was reportedly a sham marriage with an American citizen in exchange for green card status.

The Kenyan immigrant still maintains that he is innocent of the killings, however, despite mounting evidence.

He is currently being held in the Dallas County Jail on $11.6-million bail and faces the death penalty should he be convicted when the first case, that of Lu Thi Harris, goes to trial in April 2021.

And as the families of Chemirmir’s alleged victims wait for what any reasonable person would say is far too long for justice to be served, I would echo their grievances with Preston Place Retirement Community to our political representatives.

You have “let us down.”

You have let these families down.

If the state’s case against Chemirmir is true, it is not only a case against a single serial murder, but against Washington’s political establishment — an establishment that seems to have decided that not only will stronger immigration laws not be pursued, but nothing will be done to ensure that those laws already on the books are enforced.

How hard would it be to establish a system by which visa-holders are monitored to ensure they do not overstay their welcome?

And I’m not talking about by a day or two. A grace period is more than reasonable — so long as it isn’t long enough to allow for four criminal convictions and the finalization of someone’s honeymoon plans.

